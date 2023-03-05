The happy Venezuelan is back to deliver a diverse show that is personal yet relatable!

A recipient of the Best Weekly Comedy Act at the 2022 Adelaide Fringe Festival and nominee for Most Outstanding Show at the 2021 Melbourne International Comedy Festival, globally renowned and multi-award winning comedian Ivan Aristeguieta brings an exciting new show guaranteed to make you feel right at home!

Currently living in Melbourne but with a stint in Adelaide, Aristeguieta returns to his comedic roots to present his new show ‘Citizen’. Though being in Australia for 11 fantastic years, Aristeguieta enlightens the audience that he desired the feeling of knowing ‘What it meant to be Australian’.

Previously having the opportunity to take the Australian Citizenship test, Aristeguieta declined the opportunity in an effort to answer just this question. ‘Citizen’ is a reflection of Aristeguieta’s time in Australia and discovering the traits Aussies hold and why Australian’s are so different from his other representing countries – holding Spanish and Venezuelan Citizenship too.

This show covers Ivan’s integration into Australian culture through the enjoyment of sport; experiencing what cricket and AFL is about and what it means to be a part of these sports. Give this display a red-hot go and you’ll be pleasantly surprised!

My review:

Ivan Aristeguieta’s comedy is relatable and personal! You don’t have to be an Australian citizen or have experienced migration to another country to share the humour behind the Comic’s references to Australian culture.

This performance is balanced and Aristeguieta uses the amalgamation of his three passports to compare the similarities and differences, which offers a succinct spectacle like no other. It’s hard not to smile after hearing Aristeguieta’s exploration of Australian habits and the way we approach life in general. Ivan is upbeat in his delivery, keeping you engaged. This is a show I would recommend to anyone looking for a guaranteed laugh!

Rating: 5.0 Stars

Venue: Spiegel Zelt at The Garden of Unearthly Delights