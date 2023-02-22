Logie winner Tom Gleeson is back in Adelaide to bring us a live version of the ABC comedy series Hard Quiz. A show that intends to entertain and inform, and as Gleeson mentions, there are no edits or cuts, so we get to see how the sarcastic sausage is made!

After some amusing stand-up from the suited gentleman, Gleeson introduced the pre-selected categories and encouraged four members of the audience to come up and take a shot at winning the famous Mug. Each Fringe show may have different categories, but ours had Star Wars, Australian Reality TV, Flags, and Taylor Swift. So if you’re planning on seeing Hard Quiz Live during the Fringe season and the categories stay the same, you’re welcome! During the different rounds of the quiz show, Gleeson would take jabs at the contestants, especially their jobs, names, and subject, and the Radelaidians were mostly quick on their feet to bounce back.

It should also be mentioned that Gleeson encourages the audience to NOT yell out the answers at the contestants. To quote him; “you’d just be watching someone say the answers that they’re told!” as well as “This isn’t at home when you’re talking to your TV.” But on the flip side, if you’re feeling knowledgeable and think you can keep up with Gleeson’s wit, make Adelaide proud by winning a Mug! Plus we get a raunchier taste of the free-to-air TV’s counterpart, so that’s always a plus.

Overall, Hard Quiz Live with Tom Gleeson is what you’d expect from watching the show at home, which is a barrel of informative laughs. If you love the show, or want to give the questions a crack, I’d definitely recommend Hard Quiz Live.

Name of show: HARD QUIZ LIVE – HOSTED BY TOM GLEESON

Verdict: ★★★★☆

Venue: The Boboli @ The Garden of Unearthly Delights

Duration: 70 mins

Tickets: Full Price: $45.00 to $59.00

Dates: Wed 22 – Sun 26, Tues Feb 28 – Sun March 5,

Tickets are available here.