It’s about time that we find out how hot Dave Warneke is exactly in real life! The Melbourne comedian is best known for TV appearances on Upper Middle Bogan, The Project, and True Story With Hamish and Andy, as well as hosting podcasts like Do Go On and Book Cheat. After some time away from Adelaide, Warneke is back with his newest and hilarious stand-up performance, Even Hotter In Real Life.

In an effort to prove how hot Warneke is, he explores different aspects of now year-long marriage – or as he calls it “His first wife” – and looks back at the early and relatably awkward first meeting with a girlfriend’s father. He also talks about his old jobs as a late teen, and how his physical stature brought some embarrassing moments as a party mascot. Warneke’s soft-spoken and earnest attitude creates a very welcoming and upbeat environment for the audience. This does, however, often lead to some gut-busting moments when he casually drops some vulgar punchlines with the adorkable stance.

Warnake also goes through some physical attributes of his body to continue discussing the theme of hotness, which devolves into a rabbit hole of having his feet rated by, uh, foot aficionados (No kink-shaming!). On the flip side, he also shares some pro tips on how to not go grey, as shared by the anonymous “doctors: on Reddit. This, of course, leads to an ironic twist! Dave also has some segments dedicated to some even stranger topics, which might not sit well with some. But at the same time, even he addresses not wanting to ruin people’s meals, for those who’d try and have food at the upstairs venue at Crack.

In summary, Dave Warneke certainly does prove that he is Even Hotter In Real Life, but don’t say that to him directly as he’s married now! His humourous storytelling and likable personality make for an engaging comedy set that I can definitely recommend, so much so that you’ll be guaranteed to clap in the shortest standing ovation ever!

Verdict: ★★★★☆

Name of show: Even Hotter In Real Life

Venue: The Garage International @ Crack

Duration: 45 mins

Tickets: Full Price: $20 – $25

Dates: Sun 5 March & Mon 6 March

Tickets are available here.