Question; is there anything better than a monotone bearded comedian who knows what he’s saying is silly? Ding! The answer is yes and also the name of Matt Stewart’s newest comedy show. The Melbourne comedian is best known for his work with Stupid Old Studios, including shows like The Beer Pioneer. He’s also the host of podcasts like Do Go On and Prime Mates. In Ding, Stewart greets the audience with a beer in one hand and a microphone in the other, ready to prove he’s self-proclaimed “Bad Boy of Australian Comedy.”

Stewart’s set almost defines improvised comedy. In the sense that he’s test-driving his framework and realises at the moment which sets-ups and punchlines work best, even right as he’s saying him, to the amusement of everyone. A large basis of his set revolves around dissecting the traditions of weddings and why vowels and rings are still needed. Matt also brings up marriage equality and utilises a great way of trapping the audience with a question and then riffing off of reaction for the rest of the set. So be quick on your feet to sway the reaction!

The central theme and stories do get a bit lost with the main ideas or theme of the show, even with the transparency of coming up with gags either the night before or on the walk over to the show. Or so he says. However, the laughs are still present as Matt’s comedic timing and low voice make for a memorable experience. Among the funny stories, Stewart also discusses attempting to comfort a first-time flyer while on a plane, which leads to what he calls “Not jet lag, jet cringe.” You’ll also get the first test of Stewart’s newest use for gravel, which ties into the wedding traditions, and the patriarchy of women’s and men’s stereotypes. There’s certainly quite a lot of satirical ground covered during his awkward looks at the howling audience.

Overall, Ding is another funny outlook on very specific patriarchies from Matt Stewart. If you’re a fan of Do Go On or Stupid Old Studios content, you should absolutely do a Ding and Even Hotter in Real Life double showing during their limited time in Adelaide!

Verdict: ★★★★☆

Name of show: Ding

Venue: The Garage International @ Crack

Duration: 45 mins

Tickets: Full Price: $20 – $25

Dates: Sun 5 March & Mon 6 March

Tickets are available here.