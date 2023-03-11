You know you’re in for an interesting time when an audience is howling with laughter in a neon-filled room called Hell’s Kitchen! After Bron Lewis‘ smash hit stand-up tour, YEP, the Melbournite comedian is back with the most non-vulnerable and aloof title ever; Probably. Lewis was the 2022 winner of Raw Comedy at the Melbourne International Comedy Festival and often writes for The Project.

In mentioning the non-vulnerable state of the show, Bron makes it clear from almost the beginning how she hates negative feelings. Not just her own, but she also actively rejects negative feelings from other people. What a concept to not be negative! Bron’s very upbeat personality is hard to not find endearing, as she goes through very relatable and mortifying stories about growing up. From having uniform mishaps in a private school, to her mum driving in an embarrassing family car to a netball match. But as she mentions when it comes to avoiding negative feelings, especially when looking at her mum’s attitude; “I wasn’t born avoidant – I learned it!” Lewis’ comedic timing and being able to keep the audience engaged with her storytelling is quite a strong skill, often leaving everyone laughing like no tomorrow!

As a stand-up set, Probably continuously goes to more hilariously relatable corners when it comes to indifference, especially with scammers. One story shares dealing with “trolls” on Marketplace, while another hypothetical scenario looks at both the indifference and embarrassment of reporting scam calls and messages. As someone with job experience in telecommunications, the latter really hit the nail on the head! Bron also talks about motherhood and how traveling has made negative or vulnerable feelings unavoidable, especially when she considers the concept of feeling vulnerable as “Selfish”. The set goes to some very heartfelt and wholesome corners, giving the impression that she not only loves comedy, but also her family. That being said, when you’ve been working as a high school teacher for 10 years and have rat-bag students, becoming a comedian afterward would give PLENTY of material. Be a good student kids! Or don’t, you might become source material for a comedy set!

Overall, Probably is a very witty and relatable collection of stories from the immensely talented Bron Lewis. Judging from the loud cackling from the crowd, you’re “Probably” guaranteed a fun time. Bron only has one show left for the Adelaide Fringe season, so get in quick!

Verdict: ★★★★☆

Name of show: Bron Lewis – Probably

Venue: Hell’s Kitchen @ Rhino Room

Duration: 55 mins

Tickets: Full Price: $25

Dates: Sun 12 March

Tickets are available here.