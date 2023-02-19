The Fringe’s Best of Edinburgh Fest is back with a collection of five international comedians, rotating between different trios each night. For the show I attended, Gary McCallister hosted the evening with a strong presence in a kilt and blue mohawk, followed by Mark Simmons and Markus Birdman.

Each comedian brings their own style or routine, adding some fun variety to the show. For example, McCallister uses his strong Scottish accent to really emphasise and yell his perspective on Adeladian culture like OTR, Anzac Highway driving, and the use of the always classic “yeah, nah”. We also get a taste of the Scotsman’s impersonations of Australian residents, so get ready.

If you’re a sucker for puns or love cringing at puns, Simmons is the guy for you. His set is all puns, nothing but puns, and the Ron Weasley-looking fella’s deadpan delivery and commitment to the puns bring a lot of legitimately funny cringe. While some of the punchlines were telegraphed before the joke even finished, some puns like “Well red man” or “You must work out” were admittedly terrific. If you end up sitting in the front row, be prepared to participate by sharing a hobby, so get creative!

As to be expected with most stand-up routines, modern day topics like the pandemic, family life and politics were discussed, and Birdman was one to really bring this forward. While sharing a vulnerable story about his stroke during the pandemic and losing half his eyesight, Birdman also discusses his perspective on parenthood, as well as accurately cruel digs at people under 30. Markus also has some great back-and-forth with the audience, so be warned!

Overall, if you’re after some humour from our Commonwealth neighbours, Best of the Edinburgh Fest definitely brings hilarious perspectives on recent events and attacks on us! Offering a variety of comedy styles and engaging presences, I can certainly recommend catching Best of the Edinburgh Fest.

Verdict: ★★★★☆

Name of show: Best of the Edinburgh Fest

Venue: The Factory @ The Garden of Unearthly Delights, The Spiegeltent @ The Garden of Unearthly Delights (Fri March 3, Fri March 10, Fri March 17)

Duration: 60 mins

Tickets: Full Price: $36.00

Dates: Sat Feb 18 – Sun Feb 19, Tues 21 – Sun 26, Tues Feb 28 – Sun March 5, Tues March 7 – Sun March 12, Tues March 14 – Sun March 19

