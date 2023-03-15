All round entertainment!

Back at the Adelaide Fringe for 2023, help 360 ALLSTARS celebrate on its’ 10-year anniversary tour!

360 ALLSTARS is an accumulation of talented acts including World Record holders and World Champions in BMX, Basketball, Drumming, Breakdancing, Beatboxing, Acrobatics and much more!

You won’t be bored from the outset as Gene Peterson (Drummer, Director and Producer) sets the tone with a brilliant rap introduction to explain the incoming acts seen within the show and their accolades. Peterson is then joined by Worldwide Emcee and Vocalist Mirrah who is a great addition to get the crowd hyped up for the performance and continues to do this throughout the show.

A key strength of this show is the engagement with the crowd and the duo of Mirrah accompanied by Peterson on drums and keyboard, which is an ingenious way to keep the momentum. This show is a great blend of talent and comedy with simple but effective skits from the B-boy battle between B-boy Leerok and B-boy Sette to the Basketball act (by Bavo or Basketball man) and getting the crowd activated by asking should they ‘Press the Button’?

When performing their solos, the squad remind you of the reasoning behind the show’s name: 360 ALLSTARS, where the impressive BMX skills (Heru Anwari) are in a circular motion, the B-boys Leerok and Sette spin on their heads and do flips. Daniel Price is also exhilarating in the Roue Cyr Wheel (Hula Hoop) as he gets so close to the ground where you can really appreciate the core strength needed for these acts.

Each artist gets their chance to demonstrate their strengths when freestyling their art form. Once they express their individual talents, they come together to show how they can complement each other.

My review:

360 ALLSTARS is a really polished display and all performers are clearly naturally talented. This display was well crafted introducing each individual to shine first before joining together to demonstrate how they can perform just as well collectively, all in circular motions (as per the name suggests).

At first, I thought this show might be a bit much with all the variety of acts but it is quite smart how they bring it together. This act is innovative and one of a kind. If you are looking to see a different type of Circus act that brings energy and excitement then this is one that will not disappoint. I would recommend this show particularly to families, schools and young audiences.

Rating: 4.0 Stars

Venue: The Flamingo at Gluttony – Rymill Park