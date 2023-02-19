In this unique Japanese venue, immersed within a riot of neon and with a delicious drink in hand, be amazed as a cast of charismatic master magicians from Australia and Japan perform just for you. A bespoke, multisensory and interactive experience unlike anything else you’ll find at Fringe or indeed across Australia.

The famous neon Japanese bar is back at the Adelaide Fringe, and after highly praising the performance last year, we decided to come back for another around. Fortunately, Maho Magic Bar is as delightfully amazing as ever!

Set across different bars, with each magical bartender rotating betwen the groups, we started with the crazy Sarito, followed by host Sho Eba, Kaori Kitazawa, Santa the Toy Magician, and Shirayuri. Each performer bringing the patrons a wide variety of unique styles and wildly entertaining personalities. The bartender also gets spotlighted as his drink preparations are just as fun as the magicians.

You’ll get to see quite a few different card tricks and , as well as a really fun calculator trick, it’s some dazzling entertainment to have with some Japanese beverages (Highly recommend Okinawa Paradise, and if you have a strong taste, Toki Highball is worth trying!). If you order from the special cocktail menu, one of the magicians allocated to the request will bring a performance to the entire crowd and also possibly bring you in as part of the act!

Overall, Maho Magic Bar continues to show it still has tricks up its sleeve, with the amazing rogue’s gallery of magicians providing whimsical performances and drinks. I can definitely say “Kanpai” to Maho Magic Bar!

Verdict: ★★★★☆

Name of show: Maho Magic Bar

Venue: Maho Magic Bar @ The Garden of Unearthly Delights

Duration: 60 mins

Tickets: Full Price: $36.00

Dates: Sat Feb 18 – Sun Feb 19, Tues 21 – Sun 26, Tues Feb 28 – Sun March 5, Tues March 7 – Sun March 12, Tues March 14 – Sun March 19

Tickets are available here.