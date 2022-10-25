Here are a couple of quick takes of one movie that’s coming this week, and another that’s already been released!

The Woman King – In the 1800s, a group of all-female warriors known as Agojie protects the African kingdom of Dahomey, led by King Ghezo (John Boyega). Faced with a new threat, General Nanisca (Viola Davis) trains the next generation of recruits to fight against a foreign enemy that’s determined to destroy the kingdom and their way of life.

Inspired by the true story of the Agojie warriors, The Woman King takes a pretty familiar structure and brings an engaging action political thriller. Bringing the focal point to the new generation of warriors and introducing the training, culture, and struggles was an inspired approach, especially with the gradual reveal of Thuso Mbedu as the orphan Nawi. The action was well choreographed and kept a kinetic pace, although a lot of the tension and brutality were softened as a lot of stabbings or murders were offscreen or tame with the gore. The cast all brought great performances, especially Davis, as she typically does. Lashana Lynch was a lot more charismatic than her recent Marvel appearances, and its good to see Boyega find a footing after the Star Wars fiasco.

To summarise, The Woman King was a pleasant surprise as it brought light to a powerful group of real-life warriors while never being preachy. Despite the lack of impact in the action, it still kept an engaging pace, along with a terrific cast. If you’re after a simple action thriller or need a fix before Wakanda Forever, I can recommend The Woman King.

The Woman King is in Australian cinemas on October 27.

Barbarian – Tess (Georgina Campbell) discovers the rental home she booked is already occupied by a stranger, Keith (Bill Skarsgård). Against her better judgment, she decides to spend the night but soon discovers there’s a lot more to fear than just an unexpected house guest.

When you have an original premised movie that’s taken social media by storm, surely it’s worth a glance. There could also be the chance of a movie being overhyped, but fortunately, Barbarian lives up to the buzz! Writer and director Zach Cregger take you on a ride in so many directions of surprises, subversions, and protagonist shifts. There’s also some tension and some fairly decent humour. It’s really one of those movies that you need to go in completely blind without reading anything. However, there are really interesting and unexpected themes of intuition and trauma and how the perspective of gender can make such a difference. The cinematography from Zach Kuperstein also has some creative movements and lighting. The acting is also quite excellent, especially from Campbell, and the shift to Justin Long was unique and gave him one of his best performances in a while.

Overall, Barbarian brings more twists than Twister and is easily one of the best horror movies to come out in quite some time. Both funny and tense, I’d highly recommend seeing Barbarian, especially for the Halloween season. Just stay off the internet!

Barbarian is in cinemas now.