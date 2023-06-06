It’s been almost 35 years since the original Little Mermaid film was released. There has been so much negative hype surrounding this remake, as Disney decided to stray away from the cartoon adaptation and produce a live-action movie. Despite the negative and somewhat racist comments surrounding the new cast, the live-action re-make of this film has gone above and beyond my own expectations.

At first, I wasn’t sure if the new scenes would live up to the colourful and bright old scenes seen in the original cartoon. Within the first two minutes, my mind was changed. Seeing the array of underwater sea life swimming around in unison on the big screen is a sight to behold.

All of the original songs are performed by Halle Bailey. Her voice is angelic and deeply passionate. It gave me goosebumps and a serious serving of nostalgia. A few new songs have been added to the film to keep up to date with current trends, but they have been done tastefully and don’t distract too much from the original playlist.

The only negative I have about this film is that it goes for two hours. If you have small children, I don’t recommend seeing this film on the big screen but rather wait until you can get it at home. Otherwise, grab some popcorn and settle in for an emotional, fun and beautiful film!