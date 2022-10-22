The Banshees of Inisherin – Two lifelong friends, Pádraic (Colin Farrell) and Colm (Brenden Gleeson), find themselves at an impasse when one abruptly ends their relationship, with alarming consequences for both of them.

Martin McDonaugh has made his stance as a filmmaker who can expertly transition between comedy and tragedy. In Bruges and Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri are masterful examples of how to switch between emotions and genres. McDonaugh’s fourth outing, The Banshees of Inisherin, continues this fantastic streak as it’s both hilarious and heartbreaking. It’s a story much smaller in scale compared to his last outing, but Banshees flawlessly captures the awkwardness and grief of a friendship breakup, especially in a small town where everyone knows everyone. The argument is explained on both sides, but with Pádraic being the main protagonist, we mostly see his perspective of trying to make amends, despite horrifying circumstances. Farrell and Gleeson are back as the main leads in a McDonough movie 15 years after In Bruges, with Farrell giving one of the best performances of his career. Don’t expect the same dynamic as Ray and Ken, but watch out for some more amazing eyebrow acting. While the rest of the cast is also excellent in their heavy Irish dialect, a special shoutout to Barry Keoghan and Kerry Condon as fantastic supporting characters.

To summarise, The Banshees of Inisherin is another terrific outing from Martin McDonough, bringing all the happy and sad feelings of losing a close friend. I’d absolutely recommend seeing The Banshees of Inisherin, just remember there’s a switch in the third act that gets pretty heavy.

The Banshees of Inisherin is in Australian cinemas on December 26.

Aftersun – Sophie (Celia Rowlson-Hall) reflects on the shared joy and private melancholy of a holiday she took with her father (Paul Mescal) twenty years earlier. Memories, real and imagined, fill the gaps as she tries to reconcile the father she knew as a child (Frankie Corio), with the man she didn’t.

Judging from the premise, you’d almost expect a story like Aftersun. Either a melodrama about broken families and deadbeat dads or a dialogue and character-driven story. Writer and director Charlotte Wells, in her feature debut, find an in-between balance with a more artful and censory-based approach to adolescence. Inspired by a true story, Aftersun isn’t exactly plot-driven or has a traditional structure as we just watch what looks to be random sequences with a young father and his daughter, but so much of the subtleties inform so much. There’s some symbolic imagery towards the end that, while questionable or a bit too vague, still brings an emotional punch. Perhaps repeat viewings might find a new perspective. However, the main thrust of the movie is the two excellent lead performances. Mescal has proven his stance as someone to look out for after Normal People, but Corio especially stands out. As a first-time actor, Corio is one of the most natural child performers that’s been in a movie in such a long time, and her chemistry with Mescal is impeccable. It’s almost like watching a documentary of a real dad and daughter relationship.

All in all, Aftersun is an engaging and unique take on adolescence from a first-time filmmaker. While the lack of narrative thrust might leave some viewers feeling underwhelmed, it’s difficult to not recommend Aftersun for the fantastic performances of Mescal and Corio.

Aftersun is also playing at the Adelaide Film Festival on Sun 23 at Wallis Cinemas Mitcham, tickets are available here!