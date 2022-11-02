Tár – Set in the international world of Western classical music, Lydia Tár (Cate Blanchett), is widely considered one of the greatest living composer-conductors and the first-ever female music director of a major German orchestra.

Cate Blanchett is back in Adelaide! Well, at least her movie Tár is back after making a huge splash at the Adelaide Film Festival last week. But makes for good clickbait, hey?! Also returning is writer and director Todd Field, who hasn’t been in the director’s chair since 2016. Field’s return for Tár clearly had a lot of passion and attention to detail, as the movie offers many subtly dramatic moments and lots of long monologues about classical music. The movie also has an interesting detail of not having a soundtrack and only using diegetic background and foreground sounds, which allows the orchestra to have more of an impact. It’s no surprise that Blanchett was mesmerising and there’ll be no surprise if she gets Oscar recognition, the titular character’s journey slightly overstayed her welcome. While the descent of a public figure’s reputation had engaging moments, especially in the last hour, there’s a stretch in the middle that felt repetitive and would have a bigger impact if the story was tightened.

Overall, Tár is a mostly compelling take on a reputation spiral with a terrific lead performance, but the movie goes a bit longer than needed. If you love classical music or Blanchett, you’ll probably get more out of the movie than I did.

Tár is in Australian cinemas on January 26.

The Last Daughter – Brenda’s first memories were of growing up in a loving white foster family before she was suddenly taken away and returned to her Aboriginal family. Decades later, she feels disconnected from both halves of her life, so she goes searching for the foster family with whom she had lost contact.

The appropriately titled LAST Daughter seems like a good way to cap off the 2022 Adelaide Film Festival coverage from yours truly. What a way to finish the season as The Last Daughter was a very powerful and emotional documentary about a family. The story was a very compelling take on a First Nations woman that was impacted by the stolen generation during the late ’60s, without necessarily painting any specific side of the adoption as good or bad. It’s clear that Brenda is starting to become quite an ambassador for the First Nations community and recouping the losses for the stolen generation, and even further in their history. But as a slice-of-life take on a story, each family member brought an engaging point of view, with reenactment footage and real photos/ home movies filling in the blanks.

Overall, The Last Daughter was a very compelling and impactful take on the stolen generation and First Nations history. I’d definitely say The Last Daughter is worth a look.

The Last Daughter is expected to come to Australian cinemas in early 2023.