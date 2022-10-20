Sweet As – A troubled First Nations teenager (Shantae Barnes-Cowan) discovers a passion for photography during a youth trip in Outback Western Australia.

Inspired by a true story, Sweet As is the directorial debut of WA filmmaker Jub Clerc, who brings a very endearing coming-of-age movie. While the story itself is fairly predictable, there’s clearly a lot of passion, reality, and rawness put into the characters. Especially Murra, whose journey sheds light on difficult upbringings in youth and feelings of isolation. Barnes-Cowan plays the troubled teen excellently, and the rest of the cast also does a great job as they bring a lot of personalities to their characters. There’s also some fantastic scenery of WA, with a lot of quiet and somber moments. The movie is definitely worth watching on the big screen just to soak in the picturesque looks of the Outback.

Overall, Sweet As is a really well-made, if not slightly predictable, coming-of-age story. Filled with excellent cinematography and raw performances, I can definitely recommend seeing the movie. Just be warned there are sensitive topics like abuse, abandonment, and self-harm discussed.

Sweet As is also playing at the Adelaide Film Festival on Sun 23 Oct at Palace Nova Prospect and Sat 29 Oct at Palace Nova Eastend, tickets are available here!

My Policeman – A policeman in 1950s Britain (Harry Styles), falls in love with a schoolteacher (Emma Corrin) on the Brighton coast. However, he soon begins a passionate same-sex affair with a museum curator (David Dawson), despite homosexuality being illegal.

If there was anything to read from the packed-out Special Screening of My Policeman, star power and name recognition still exist! Just a shame that One Directioners were duped into watching a below-mediocre melodrama. While the core premise of a secret same-sex relationship in an illegal time period could be interesting, the three main leads are incredibly unlikeable. A story of a homewrecker, an enabler, and an aloof bigot doesn’t quite keep an engaging momentum in the 2 hour running time. However, that’s not to discredit the stellar production design, and the trio is clearly giving it their all into such bland characters. Styles certainly does a lot more than expected for the sex scenes, but very similar to Don’t Worry Darling, he’s adequate at best, and comical at worst. There really needed to be a stronger actor for such a complex role.

To summarise, My Policeman has some sporadically interesting ideas, but it’s not a particularly engaging romantic drama. Maybe I’m not the target audience, especially as I’m not a One Directioner, and it wasn’t quite funny bad, but I don’t think I can recommend My Policeman. Maybe Harry needs to stay away from 50’s dramas for a bit.

My Policeman will be streaming on Prime Video on November 4.