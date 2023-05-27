Renfield (Nicholas Hoult) is the tortured familiar of the narcissistic Dracula (Nicolas Cage). However, after centuries of doing his master’s bidding, he’s ready to see if there’s a life outside serving the Prince of Darkness. Along the way, Renfield finds a support group and helps Traffic Officer Rebecca (Awkwafina) bring down a mafia led by Bellafrancesca Lobo (Shohreh Aghdashloo) and her son Ted (Ben Schartz).

We ALL know that when it comes to Nic Cage playing vampires, we’ll be given an interesting time, to say the least. For those who don’t know, have a quick look at this compilation of Vampire’s Kiss. Yeah. That’s what we’re in for. Renfield isn’t quite going for the bizarre lunacy of Vampire’s Kiss, instead, it’s a straight-laced horror comedy that mostly delivers on its premise. The core idea of focusing on Renfield’s perspective as Dracula’s familiar is inspired and would either bring a lot of comedic mileage or a depressing take on parasitic relationships. However, the movie goes for both tones, and most of the funny moments have already been shown in the trailers, but the drama works within the tone. There’s also a mafia subplot that almost belongs to a completely different story. Dracula doesn’t even become a mob boss! It wouldn’t be surprising if that was thrown in to add more meat to the plot, but there are so many other directions they could have gone while still keeping the core idea.

Esthetically, there is a lot of personality and care to make Renfield look like a pulpy Hammer Horror throwback. With vibrant neon lighting that’s straight out of a ’70s Italian movie, over-the-top gore, and a surprisingly high amount of prosthetics, it’s genuinely wonderful to see the continuing trend of horror having more creativity and style. The cast knows exactly what type of tone that director Chris McKay is going for, and their performances certainly reflect that. As a lead, Hoult never disappoints and he really gets to use his meek comedic skills as Renfield. Comparing these types of roles to the bad boy Tony in Skins is never not funny. You know what to expect from Awkwafina as the typical comedic yeller, but her character is given a bit more agency rather than being an annoying sidekick. However, the main selling point of Renfield, ironically, is seeing Nicolas Kim Coppola as the Dark Prince. While he isn’t in the movie too much, each time he arrives on screen, he chews it up in the best possible way. You can tell that he’s having an absolute blast, especially when paying tribute to Bela Lugosi. At the very least, it’s reassuring to see Nic Cage in a major studio production after a decade of either direct-to-video/ streaming trash, cameos, or leading quality indie films to pay off his IRS debt. Seriously, look up how a man can spend $150 million. Hopefully, he can continue doing more interesting roles to utilise his genuine talent.

Overall, Renfield mostly struggles to focus on its dysfunctional relationship premise, but there’s a lot of fun to be found in the dark comedy. If you’re after Nic Cage as a Dracula, or you’re just looking for a late May horror, then you won’t be disappointed.

Renfield is in Australian cinemas now.