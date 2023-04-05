After entering a multi-dimensional portal, Brooklyn plumbers Mario (Chris Pratt) and Luigi (Charlie Day) are transported and separated in a different universe. With Luigi held captive by the evil Koopa, Bowser (Jack Black), Mario joins forces with Princess Peach (Anya Taylor-Joy) and Toad (Keegan-Michael Key) to save the Mushroom Kingdom and his brother.

Well, here we are. After all the memes of Andy Dwyer playing an Italian Plumber, and the skepticism from the trailers, the newest Super Mario Bros. movie has finally arrived. Pardon if this sounds familiar, but it seems like Nintendo has buried the embarrassing first attempt at adapting Mario for the big screen, starting fresh with an animated feature. For what it’s worth, The Super Mario Bros. Movie is both better and about what was expected. As Illumination Entertainment helmed this adaption, there was some worry that the annoying “LOL sO rAnDoM” humour from the Minions and cheap animation would creep in. Fortunately, this wasn’t the case with Mario. Mostly. For starters, this is easily the best-looking Illumination movie that has ever been released. Nintendo make a very smart move by making the movie animated rather than having real actors run in front of a green screen or The Volume. The movie looks exactly like the Mario universe, from the tiny details, including imagery and sounds, to the widescale world-building. However, the filmmakers also make sure that it has its own spin on the series without just feeling like a 90-minute cutscene compilation. There were some clever jokes and recontextualised jabs at the franchise, which clashes with the expected eye-rolling jokes aimed at younger audiences.

The thin story seems to mostly gear toward set pieces that adapt the Nintendo game library. While it’s fine to keep to the KISS rule and provide some admittedly fun action sequences, especially Fury Rainbow Road, it would have been nice to have been treated to more character development and meat for all audiences. The LEGO Movie and Pixar this is not. As alluded to earlier, it wouldn’t be surprising if the main reason for most people going to see The Super Mario Bros. Movie is the curiosity of the surprisingly stacked voice cast. That curiosity seemed to pay off as everyone worked well in their roles. Let’s get the big question mark block in the room out of the way, how was Chris Pratt as Mario Mario? Fine. The movie finds a pretty funny way to explain why he doesn’t do the iconic Charles Martinet noises because let’s be honest, hearing “Wahoo!” for 90 minutes would get pretty irritating. Day was underutilised as Luigi but met expectations in the most excellent way, and Taylor-Joy was fun as progressive Princess Peach. She definitely proved that even Arthouse Scream Queens have a mortgage. Jack Black definitely gave it his all as Bowser, being slightly intimidating in parts, but also provided some second-hard embarrassment with some musical numbers. Again, have to remember the audience this was mostly aimed at. Seth Rogen definitely did what Seth Rogen does as Donkey Kong.

To summarise The Super Mario Bros. Movie defines the “I’d love this movie as a kid” category, but as a 20-something, it was a harmless enough experience. If you grew up with the Mario games, or have a kid that plays the Switch religiously, The Super Mario Bros. Movie will definitely hit the right spot. Everyone in between might find various levels of entertainment from the colourful characters and world or the fast-paced set pieces. However, some might also see this as the ultimate nostalgia overload. Either way, this will be a guaranteed money-making machine. So look out for the Nintendo Cinematic Universe, with sequels and spin-offs being followed by Zelda, Metroid, Starfox, and Super Smash Brawl movies. Yay?

The Super Mario Bros. Movie is in Australian cinemas now.