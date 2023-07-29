In Barbieland, Stereotypical Barbie (Margot Robbie) spends every perfect day with other Barbie dolls. But when she unexpectedly starts having existential thoughts, Weird Barbie (Kate McKinnon) tells Barbie to go to the Real World to have her malfunctions fixed. Joined by Beach Ken (Ryan Gosling), Barbie learns about matriarchy and patriarchy from Gloria (America Ferreria) and her daughter (Ariana Greenblatt). The CEO of Mattel (Will Ferrell) catches wind of the clashing of worlds.

It’s finally time to finish the Barbenheimer double feature! A week later, mind you, but better late than never! But it looks like the general public loves Greta Gerwig’s latest, with Barbie already making over half a billion dollars in 9 days. Looks like Mattel’s promise of adapting over 40 of their toys and products for the big screen will become a scary reality. But in the meantime, we have a movie based around the plastic ladies and lads that you’d steal from your sister’s toybox to destroy. For the most part, Barbie is a fun and thoughtful take on toyline. Right from the start, if you’re familiar with the filmography of Gerwig and co-writer Noah Baumbach, you know their approach to the assignment would be very insightful and detailed rather than going for the barest of minimum (cough, Mario, cough). While there are similar themes to other movies like Toy Story or The LEGO Movie, the hilarious satire of the Barbie franchise is incredibly strong. With the flawlessly detailed set, prop, and costume design that all look straight out of the toy shelves, and all the in-jokes, there’s humour almost everyone can relate to. Even Synder stans and Kubrick purists get a shout-out!

Some critics or scholars have mixed opinions on the feminist and post-modernist discussions throughout Barbie. Yes, even a 2-hour toy commercial creates heated arguments. While some of the explorations of the matriarchy and patriarchy feel a bit overwritten and serious for a PG family movie, none of the discussions feel one-sided or lecturing. That being said, a lot of these themes are greatly explored and performed by Robbie as Barbie, which couldn’t be a better match. Robbie expresses a lot of different emotions and has a very sympathetic touch. That being said, at this point, her feet need their own IMDB page. But you find it unbelievable for Robbie to play a character feeling imperfect, don’t worry, even Helen Mirren as the narrator thinks so too! In the male counterpart, Gosling is also perfect as Ken. While his stoic performances in Drive and Blade Runner are iconic, the Gos can hilariously play pathetic. Imagine a surfer cuck learning about patriarchy. It’s as funny as you’d think. Similar to Oppenheimer, the movie features a star-studded supporting cast with all sorts of cameos. Without just naming every single person, everyone brings some fun laughs. If you’re a fan of Sex Education, you’ll have some joy spotting Emma Mackay, Ncuti Gatwa, and Connor Swindells among the packed cast. Another highlight of the movie is Michael Cera as Ken’s friend, Allan. Remember him?! The soundtrack also features quite a lot of great artists. We’ve now reached a point where Indigo Girls are listed with Lizzo, Billie Eilish, and HAIM.

Overall, Barbie definitely has a lot more While the comedic satire of the toy line is stronger than the exploration of real-world themes, it’s easy to see how this would be appealing to younger girls and nostalgic women. It seems a bit redundant to recommend the movie as most people have seen it by now, but I’d say it’s worth having a look, especially for younger tweens. If you’re a man… have fun either being in on the joke or claiming the movie is feminist liberal propaganda!

Barbie is in Australian cinemas now.