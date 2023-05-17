Dom Toretto (Vin Diesel), Letty (Michelle Rodrigeuz), Tej (Ludacris), Roman (Tyrese Gibson), and Han (Sung Kang) have outsmarted and outdriven every foe in their path. However, Dom and his family are warned by Cipher (Charlize Theron) of revenge-fueled Dante Reyes (Jason Momoa), the son of drug lord Hernan Reyes. Allies like Jakob (John Cena), and Shaw (Jason Statham), as well as Tess (Brie Larson), are tasked to help a scattered La Familia, while also being hunted by Agent Aimes (Alan Richardson).

At this point in the Fast & Furious‘ 22-year-long stretch, who hasn’t caught up in all the street racing, Corona drinking, and family bonding? Well, me, actually! I hadn’t seen any in their entirety outside of Hobbs & Shaw and F9 (Cheers, Universal!) So, as we’re approaching the beginning of the end of the road, with Vin promising a 3 part finale, I went out of my way to watch ALL of the Fast movies. The TL;DR is they’re silly in the most earnest way possible. Watching the series evolve from street races to globetrotting espionage spy thrillers is baffling, to say the least. But the series has walked a tightrope of never pushing the gravity-defying action schlock too far while also maintaining an endearing quality among the crew. Until F9 kills the joke by going to space, of course. Fortunately, Fast X stays much more grounded, while still providing the over-the-top nature we’ve grown to accept and enjoy. There’s a clear attempt to do an Infinity War/ Endgame style finale of setting up the groundwork for a multi-part ending, with various incomplete subplots scattered across the 2 hour and 20 minute runtime. Thankfully, there is no magical MacGuffin that the team needs to get, but more of an emphasis on the wanted criminals and revenge plot.

At this point in the franchise, you’d almost have a checklist ready for the plot elements that make up a Fast & Furious movie, with Fast X ticking them all off. Shoehorned street racing? Check. A montage of bikini-wearing girls dancing to hip-hop in an establishing shot? Check. Ridiculous science fiction gadgets and modified muscle cars? Check. A family BBQ at the Torretto house? Check. All the returning actors providing the status quo? CHECK. Yes, as expected; Vin grumbles, Rodriguez gives a resting tough face, and Gibson, Ludicus, and Nathalie Emmanuel as Ramsey do their three stooges routine. Kang is still awesome, in his limited time. Regardless, they all still have a comradery with each other that’s hard to not like. However, the bright and shining light of Fast X is Port Adelaide’s own Jason Momoa as Dante. Talk about an actor who knows exactly what kind of movie he’s in, and is having a blast as chaotic evil. Unfortunately, he’s not exactly threatening, especially as the family is always unharmed during the big action sequences or miraculously comes back to life. But if he’s the big bad for the time being, then bring more of his irreverent sh*tposting! Cena also got to use his own charisma and charm rather than try and be an opposing threat. New performers like Larson, Richardson, and Daniela Melchior do their part serviceable way. Also, stick around for a mid-credits scene that’s already been spoiled on the internet. Which is kind of ironic, considering how we’ve already seen this take place for this specific actor.

Overall, Fast X brings back some of the better elements that make Fast & Furious fun in a Farce & Curious kind of way. While the tension mostly feels unearned and predictable, and the plot follows a “don’t fix what’s not broken” attitude, the cast makes up a lot of entertainment, especially Momoa. If you’ve been in the passenger seat for most of the road, you might as well continue on with Fast X. Time to wait for 2025 at a quarter-mile pace for Fast X Part 2! My current ranking is 5, 7, H&S, 3, 1, X, 8, 6, 9, 4, 2.

NOTE: This article’s title is a partial tribute to a running joke on The Weekly Planet podcast. You should definitely listen to them!

Fast X is in Australian cinemas now.