On her mum’s remembrance day, Mia’s (Sophie Wilde) school friends show a way of conjuring spirits by communicating with an embalmed hand. Despite the reservations of Jade (Alexandra Jensen), Mia and her younger brother Riley (Joe Bird), as well as friends Hayley (Zoe Terakes) and Daniel (Otis Dhanji) become hooked on the thrill. However, when the gateway is left open longer than 90 seconds, an evil supernatural force is unleashed, impacting Mia, her friends, and her family, including stepmother Sue (Miranda Otto).

Firstly, a massive thanks to Letterboxd and Maslow Entertainment for the surprise preview screening invite! To celebrate the upcoming release of Talk To Me, figured it’d be worth revisiting the movie in greater detail. For those playing at home, we covered Talk To Me during its world preview screening at the Adelaide Film Festival in October 2022, and we interviewed directors Danny and Michael Philippou. Then we saw the movie do fantastically at Sundance and SXSW earlier this year, get picked up by A24 for distribution, and make its way to a worldwide release this July. Just to think how they made their start making insane viral videos in Pooraka. Truly amazing work. On a rewatch, Talk To Me is still an incredibly effective psychological horror, blending together some truly effective moments with Australian youth culture. As mentioned in the first reaction, the idea of bringing a paranormal object to a house party environment is inspired, especially as we’ve all been in hangouts where an Ouija board is brought out at some point. Even more so, the hand brings out an exploration of grief, and how loss can easily manipulate or change a vulnerable mind. It’s easy to see how Talk To Me would be popular outside of Australia as it’s such a universal subject matter. While some of the rules of the hand feel cheated towards the third act, the intrigue of the premise is still prominent.

While the shock value of what happens to a specific character is lessened in the second viewing, there is no denying that it’s still an impactful moment, especially with the great effects and acting. You almost feel like you’re in the room with the characters as something awful and unbelieve takes place. Watching the movie in a crowded cinema during those pivotal horror sequences also made for some great reactions. The cast is still incredibly strong, all coming across as very natural and real teenagers. As a lead, Wilde is phenomenal, showcasing a wide range of emotions as a very complex protagonist. There are also some great comedy moments across the film, which are mostly brought from Terakes and Chris Alosio. An aspect that was neglected in the first reaction was the attention to detail with aspects like foreshadowing or colours paired with characters. If you wanted to follow this yourself, notice how Mia mostly chooses yellow or Jade wears a variation of pink. There’s no doubt there is some symbolism with each colour, or there could be an Edgar Wright stylistic choice by making each character look unique, ala Shaun of the Dead.

Overall, Talk To Me still holds up as a gripping horror from the land down under. We said at the beginning of this journey that it has the chance to become the next big genre movie, and we still stand by that statement! If you’ve been curious about the hype, I’d definitely recommend seeing the movie, especially to support local Adelaide film productions.

Talk To Me is in Australian cinemas on July 27.