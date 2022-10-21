My Old School – The documentary follows the Brandon Lee scandal in the ’90s, where Brian MacKinnon, a 32 year old man, posed as a 16 year old and enrolled as a fifth year student at Bearsden Academy secondary school.

Who would’ve thought some guy in Glasglow would be treated like a DB Cooper enigma and brought to light in a true crime-esque documentary? My Old School masterfully crafted an incredibly fascinating and engaging story. With the use of recreational animation and talking heads of real-life students from the class, we’re given a clear picture of who and what Brandan Lee meant, and how it unraveled such a bizarre story in Glasglow. There are twists, there are turns, and there’s almost a level of sympathy for MacKinnon and why he chose this daring path. But there’s also a balancing act of dissecting the morals behind the performance, especially with a reveal towards the end that was legitimately uncomfortable to watch. You will see some of the most candid realisations ever caught! MacKinnon agreed to be interviewed for the doco, but he did not want to be seen on camera, so actor Alan Cumming appears as MacKinnon, lip-syncing to the audio of his interview segments. Cumming ALSO has his own personal history with Brandon Lee as he was going to direct and star in a biopic that never got off the ground. But Cumming absolutely got lost into the “role” and once we get to see what MacKinnon looked like, that biopic would’ve been dead on.

Overall, My Old School is one of the best and most engaging stories I’ve seen in a long time. The balancing act between learning about the man and how the students, school, and town reacted was expertly explored, with a great performance from Cumming. I’d absolutely recommend watching My Old School.

My Old School is also playing at the Adelaide Film Festival on Thur 27 at Palace Nova Eastend, tickets are available here!

Bros – Two men with commitment problems, podcaster Bobby (Billy Eichner) and solicitor Aaron (Luke Macfarlane), attempt a relationship.

Judd Apatow and Nicholas Stoller movies have always provided acting vehicles for a lot of well-known comedians, but we seem to hit new ground with Bros. The new rom-com co-written and starring Billy Eichner features a primarily LGBTQ+ cast, which is one of the first to be released by a major studio that wasn’t made in Europe or by an independent company. The merit behind this accomplishment is incredibly present, especially as Bros works quite well as a sweet and humourous love story. The fact that Eichner can write a movie with several depictions of same-sex orgies on a studio’s cent is admirable in its own way! Despite the movie following all the rom-com tropes to a tee, there are enough unique characteristics with Pride history and sexual orientation, even if the lectures can get a bit repetitive at times. Eichner and Macfarlane work together very well as the two leads, especially with Aaron’s character arc. Similar to a lot of Apatow movies, it’s not always funny, but the characters are still engaging to keep it moving forward.

Overall, Bros is definitely a step in the right direction for more LGBTQ+ mainstream media, but the movie itself plays a typical rom-com with some new elements brought to the table. If you’re in the mood for a rom-com, I can recommend seeing Bros, even if you’re not a member of the LGBTQ+ community.

Bros is in Australian cinemas on October 27. Eichner will know if you haven’t seen it!