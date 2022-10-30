This triple feature review can be dubbed as “The SA-made film debuts with female leads that also involved me interviewing the director trilogy”. Just rolls off the tongue!

Monolith: A disgraced journalist turned podcaster (Lily Sullivan) uncovers a strange artifact, an alien conspiracy, and the lies at the heart of her own story.

It’s always wonderful to see innovative and creative projects off of the back of programs like the SA Film Lab: New Voices initiative and Monolith is certainly no exception. As a directorial debut from Matt Vesley, his storytelling flair comes off with a daring concept of having one on-screen character and location for 90 minutes. But the engaging podcast investigation and social satires of journalism and storytelling were very attention-grabbing. A lot of the credit also goes to Sullivan and her charismatic performance, considering how the movie could make or break from the strength of a sole lead. Matt was right, her voice was perfect for a podcast! However, the third act reveal of the conspiracy and how the direct tie to the journalist was seemingly done for convenience’s sake and was slightly unsatisfying. However, the borderline Lynchian surrealist open ending was a captivating punch.

Overall, Monolith is a mostly strong effort in finding a unique way of low-budget, high-concept storytelling while providing a fantastic performance and mystery. I can definitely recommend Monolith, and I look forward to seeing more from Matt!

Talk to Me: When a group of friends discovers how to conjure spirits using an ancient embalmed hand, they become hooked on the new thrill, until one of them goes too far and opens the door to the spirit world.

YouTubers making the transition into movies is certainly nothing new, especially if they’re given the recourses and audience for the medium. However, most of the time, the movies don’t turn out very well as they always seem to struggle to expand from 3 minute videos. In the case of Talk to Me, it’s easily one of the best “YouTuber movies” to come out. As a directorial debut from Danny and Michael Philippou, the movie looks incredibly professional and cinematic, and aside from a couple of obvious RackaRacka references, you wouldn’t even tell it’s the same team. The idea of taking a Flatliners/ Nightmare of Elm Street type of premise and putting it into a party game setting was really engaging, especially as it allowed for drama within Aussie youth culture and genuinely disturbing horror scenes. As someone who doesn’t find gore or demons very scary… Talk to Me was a unique exception, especially for one certain poor character’s fate. The acting was also great from across the board, although there were a lot of times when the dialogue was very mumbly and hard to understand. The jury’s still out on if that’s a sound mix or theatre issue, or a deliberate choice.

To summarise, Talk to Me was a pleasantly disturbing surprise and one of the best movies to come from a YouTube team. If you’re after a new Aussie paranormal movie, Talk to Me has the potential to be one of the next big things in the genre. Just remember it’s a tough watch at times and has pretty extreme sequences. Legitimately cannot wait to see what the RackaRacka boys do next!

Carnifex: An aspiring documentarian (Alexandra Park) and two conservationists (Sisi Stringer & Harry Greenwood) venture into the Outback to record the animals displaced by bushfires where they discover a terrifying new species.

When we spoke with director Sean Lahiff, he specifically mentioned how he wanted to explore how everything in Australia wants to kill us. That was certainly achieved in Carnifex as it was a perfectly effective Aussie creature feature. The film’s structure threw the typical monster movie formula for a bit of a loop as the main threat doesn’t fully appear until the third act ala Jaws. Instead, we get more of a focus on the three leads and their interactions, which then provides an insight into wildlife preservation. The trio was written and acted a lot better than in a usual horror movie of this type as they felt more grounded and real, rather than just idiotic cannon fodder. As Sean wanted to keep the creatures a surprise, they won’t be spoiled here, but they had a good design and brought some tension and thrills. However, referring back to the change of structure, because the structure doesn’t give the creatures a whole lot to do, the conflict feels a bit sparse and almost wraps up before it even begins.

Overall, Carnifex was a fairly solid creature feature that brought sparse thrills and engaging characters. If you’re after an Aussie horror movie, I can recommend Carnifex. Sean has certainly built a sturdy foundation for a strong career ahead!

Carnifex is in Australian cinemas on December 1.