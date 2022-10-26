Lynch / Oz – The Wizard of Oz (1939) is one of David Lynch’s most enduring obsessions. This documentary goes over the rainbow to explore this Technicolor through-line in Lynch’s work.

Say what you want about David Lynch, but there is no denying that he is one of the most endearing people in filmmaking circles. Aside from the memes, Lynch is a pioneer in bringing arthouse cinema and television to the mainstream. Clearly Lynch / Oz director Alexandre O. Philippe is fascinated by the man’s parallels of The Wizard of Oz to Lynch’s filmography as he brings us a 6 part series of vignettes comparing the themes, imagery, and film/ American history. Each segment is told by a different filmmaker, with two highlights from infamous arthouse filmmaker, Jon Waters, and rising director, David Lowery. While each segment was an engaging take into the man and the myth, a lot of it felt like a series of theoretical film essays you’d find on YouTube or a university film class rather than a theatrical documentary experience. The direct approach was novel but felt like the audience it was aiming at belongs to a specific fandom club and general audiences might not get much from the experience.

Overall, Lynch / Oz was an insightful peak behind the red and emerald curtains, despite not being quite a grand take on film analysis. If you’re a die-hard fan of Lynch and… The Wizard of Oz, I suppose, I’d say that Lynch / Oz is worth a look, but it’s mostly catered to the true cinephiles.

Lynch / Oz is also playing at the Adelaide Film Festival on Sat 29 at Palace Nova Eastend, tickets are available here!

Baby Assassins – Chisato (Akari Takaishi) and Mahiro (Saori Izawa) are two assassins who are about to graduate from high school. But when the organisation they work for orders them to share a room and get “real” jobs, the relationship between the girls turns sour.

Japanese action and irreverent assassins? Yes, please! Baby Assassins is the most mainstream movie from writer and director Yugo Sakamoto so far, and judging from the skill and craft that put together this fun and hilarious film, he’s definitely someone to keep an eye out for. The idea of incorporating a yakuza storyline into the awkward in-between stage of teenagers finishing school and entering and finding themselves was such a creative concept, while also being incredibly relatable on a universal level (minus the killing!). There’s a lot of razor-sharp witty dialogue from all across the characters, with a good amount of tension. One sequence in particular of a yakuza boss and a drug dealer in a maid cafe was both ridiculous and borderline terrifying. The action fight choreography is also pretty excellent, especially the big final fight that Mahiro has. When you have flashes of The Raid and John Wick, you know you’re in the good books. There are a lot of cheap-looking plug-in squib and muzzle flare effects, but that would more than likely be attributed to the low budget. The cast is also terrific, being both funny and believable in their action roles, Takaishi and Izawa are especially standouts as the leads.

Overall, Baby Assassins was kind of awesome! Bringing together a mix of relatable and witty characters and spectacular, if not budget-restricted, action sequences, the movie is absolutely worth a watch.

Baby Assassins has finished its Adelaide Film Festival circuit, so keep an eye out for any limited cinema runs or home video/ streaming releases!