Miles Morales (Shameik Moore) has been his universe’s friendly neighbourhood Spider-Man for one year. While trying to balance his family, school, and superhero life, Miles unexpectedly finds Gwen Stacy (Hailee Steinfeld) on a journey to save the multiverse on a bigger scale. He and Gwen, along with Peter B. Parker (Jake Johnson), meet the Spider-Society, led by Miguel O’Hara (Oscar Isaac). However, Miles finds himself at odds with Miguel and the Spider-Society on how to defeat the interdimensional threat, The Spot (Jason Schwartzman), as well as maintain balance to all life across the universes.

Oh, the memories. Just to think how Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse was my very first review for the Fresh family! Here we are 5 years later, and Spider-Verse has not only become one of/ THE best Spidey movie, but it’s also a pioneer of a unique animation style. This movie can be thanked for works like Puss in Boots: The Last Wish, The Mitchells vs. The Machines and the upcoming Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles reboot. Not only that, but Spider-Verse also jumped on the multiverse train before it got moving, paving the way for Spider-Man: No Way Home. So to say that there’s big anticipation for Across the Spider-Verse is an understatement. Especially with a direct follow-up, Beyond the Spider-Verse, arriving next year! Fortunately, Lord & Miller and team do not disappoint as Across the Spider-Verse is another spectacular edition to our favourite webswinger. The movie builds on what made the first Spider-Verse work as well as it did and more, jumping straight into the multiverse lore and expanding it to a level you wouldn’t believe. While the kinetic action sequences and background/ foreground gags continue stronger than ever, there’s also a balance of slowing down and providing heartfelt, dramatic, and quiet character moments. In fact, the characterisations are almost more adult than live-action movies! This is one of the few times where the 2-and-a-half-hour runtime is almost justified, especially being Part 1 of 2. Also, sorry Vin and the Fast X family, but THIS is how you do a cliffhanger. Plus, it’s just terrific seeing Spider-Man physics done in a way that only an animated movie can really pull off.

One of the strongest aspects of the first Spider-Verse was how all the Spider-People were incorporated, as well as the outstanding cast. Moore, Steinfield, and Johnson, as well as Luna Lauren Vélez as Rio Morales and Brian Tyree Henry as Jefferson Davis all come back not missing a beat, providing newer layers. Plus, it’s ALWAYS appreciated when a piece of media actually ages animated characters rather than have them stay in a cryogenic limbo for 30+ years (If you know, you know!). Isaac certainly portrayed Spider-Man 2099 in quite an intense way, even though his characterisation was kind of one note. Newer editions like Issa Rae as Jessica Drew and Daniel Kaluuya as Spider-Punk were also quite fun, amongst several references or callbacks to older Spider-Man media that I dare not spoil here. Trust me, you haven’t seen meta until this movie. Bless the creative team for trying to make The Spot a bigger threat, even though he’s missing in quite a huge chunk of the movie, clearly being left for more in Part 2. At least they acknowledged he looks like a cow or a Dalmatian. However, the real star of the movie is the animation style. Going in, the competition would be fierce, considering how every frame of the first Spider-Verse deserves to be an art exhibit! Let there be another art exhibit as Across might just have beaten it. As you’d expect, there’s a lot of wonderful comic-style cell shading and augmented pop-ups, but we get to explore each universe’s unique look. From watercolours, 2D, 3D, and so many that I’m holding my tongue on! There are several sequences with overstimulating flashing lights and frame rates, so it might be worth taking that into consideration for sensitive audiences.

Overall, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is another terrific edition of the Spider-Verse series and one of the best movies to wear the webbed onesie. Between the surprising characterisations and the next-level animation, I can absolutely recommend seeing Across the Spider-Verse. Hey Sony, can ya please give me an early peak at Beyond the Spider-Verse? I don’t care if it’s just animatics!

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse swings into Australian cinemas on June 1.