The Guardians of the Galaxy are adjusting to life on Knowhere. Especially Peter Quill (Chris Pratt), who is still troubled by the loss of Gamora (Zoe Saldaña). However, Rocket (Bradley Cooper) is forced to confront his tortured past when his creator, The High Evolutionary (Chukwudi Iwuji), resurfaces. In order to save Rocket, Star-Lord, along with Drax (Dave Bautista), Groot (Vin Diesel), Nebula (Karen Gillian) and Mantis (Pom Klementieff) go off on a dangerous mission across the stars. Along the way, Ayesha (Elizabeth Debicki) sends Adam Warlock (Will Poulter) after the Guardians for revenge.

As May 4th has occurred, naturally, we’re going to talk about the latest entry in a science fiction franchise. Taking place in a galaxy far away, we get to see our beloved ragtag group on another adventure, envisioned by a singular person. That’s right, James Gunn is back with another Guardians of the Galaxy movie! All jokes and strange coincidences aside, it’s both exciting and sad to return to the wacky world of the Guardians, especially as it’s not only the closing chapter of this iteration of the team but also Gunn’s swan song for the MCU before working full-time at DC. Fortunately, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is a wonderful conclusion to the almost 10-year-old trilogy, bringing a lot of heart, laughter, and emotion. The biggest aspect of what made the Guardians so appealing back in 2014 was how they were so delightfully bizarre yet incredibly relatable. This core idea is certainly not lost in the third installment, as we get to see just how far each member has grown within their team and family. While still bickering in witty banter, of course. If you’ve been following the series closely and passionately, you are guaranteed an emotional rollercoaster, but non in the ways you may expect. Even the side characters have a moment to complete a small character arc! Especially Sean Gunn as Kraglin and Maria Bakalova as Cosmo the Spacedog.

As each Marvel movie has set up a pretense to expect a world-ending plot in almost every entry, it wouldn’t be surprising for that to make its way through Guardians 3. Instead, we get a very small-scale and personal story that focuses on the team piecing together Rocket’s backstory. If you’re an animal lover, the flashbacks will tug at your heartstrings like no tomorrow, especially with the flawless visual effects. The movie also really pushes the limit of how far an M-rated Disney Marvel movie can go with depicting body horror and torture. There is an impending plot regarding The High Evolutionary, played intensely by Iwuji, but the Counter-Earth and genetically enhanced animals felt like it could have been explored more. Then again, there’s a lot to unpack in the slightly bloated 150 minutes. However, the story takes the team to fun and interesting corners of the galaxy. The core cast is terrific as always, especially Cooper as Rocket. Fan favourite Adam Warlock doesn’t get a lot to do, but Pultner was still hilarious in the role. As per usual in the Guardians series, the soundtrack has a terrific variety of classics from different eras, even if the personal meaning for Quill is a bit lost. I never thought there’d be a day when Florence + the Machine would make their way into a Marvel movie! The use of Dog Days Are Over was absolute perfection, culminating in a beautiful ending for talking trees, raccoons, dogs, and aliens. I legitimately cannot wait to see Gunn’s take on Superman in 2025! I can’t exactly share the same excitement for whatever Marvel decides to do with the Guardians in further sequels or crossovers.

Overall, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is an emotional and incredibly satisfying “end” to the weirdest and most loveable space family, bringing added depth and closure throughout a slightly bloated runtime. Thank goodness that the heads at Disney had the sense to re-hire Gunn because no one else could have wrapped this up better. If you’ve been itching for a Marvel movie to capture the feelings of Phase 1-3, I highly recommend seeing Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 as it’s the best MCU entry since Endgame and one of the best movies of 2023.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is in Australian cinemas now.