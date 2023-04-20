Beth (Lily Sullivan) visits her older sister Ellie (Alyssa Sutherland), a struggling single parent of three in a rundown apartment. However, their reunion is cut short when the kids, Danny (Morgan Davies), Bridget (Gabrielle Echols), and Kassie (Nell Fisher) find a strange book bound in flesh and blood. After a passage from the book is read aloud, a familiar malevolent force awakens, unleashing Deadites as new tenants.

First of all, if you haven’t watched The Evil Dead franchise, you’re really missing out! Starting as a 1981 independent horror from Sam Raimi and Robert Tapert, the movie spawned a quintessential horror-comedy sequel, Evil Dead 2, as well as a threequel, a remake, and a TV series. The franchise also gave Bruce Campbell king status in cult cinema as Ash Williams. Now we have a new anthology entry that doesn’t follow our favourite chainsaw-handed demon slayer but also doesn’t continue the 2013 remake. Regardless, Evil Dead Rise is unapologetically grotty, gory, and trashy in the best way possible. Writer and Director Lee Cronin definitely ran with the assignment of bringing the Necronomicon and all the spooky shenanigans we all know and love into a different setting, while still hitting a lot of familiar beats. Instead of a remote cabin, we now have an apartment in a large city, which brings out some creativity with the horror. It should strongly be mentioned that the movie pushes its R rating to the nth degree. But similar to the rest of the series, Evil Dead Rise still retains a cartoon-like attitude to the gore without being gratuitously graphic, especially with animals or younger children. Sounds contradicting and tonally confusing? Welcome to the world of Raimi!

To look closer at the main plot or the mythology of Evil Dead Rise seems like a moot point as it’s mostly a framework for demonic teasing and torture. While the setting and character dynamics are changed, the fifth entry sticks to decent to madness caused by an ancient passage read out loud. That being said, there is an engaging enough throughline of motherhood. Fortunately, the core family felt like real people in a struggling and lower-class environment rather than a crazy house of trashy teenagers and screeching babies. Knowing the cast is made of Australians and New Zealanders adds to the fun, adding a homegrown flair to the mix. Sullivan and Sutherland in particular are real standouts, with the latter flawlessly portraying a taunting demon lady with a wicked smile. It’s one of those movies where you can tell that everyone involved had an absolute blast making it, even if covered in corn syrup and red dye. Thank goodness this ended up in cinemas rather than direct to streaming, as initially planned. Hopefully, this can open the floodgates for more anthology chapters from the Book of the Dead. Similar to Prey, the opportunities for different filmmakers and casts to go to different settings or time periods are endless.

Overall, Evil Dead Rise is the type of popcorn horror that cinema needs more of, celebrating crazy carnage with a very likable cast. If the sight of blood makes you queasy, don’t even try watching this movie. However, you’re a fan of the series, or if you go in with the right mindset, you’ll howl at the ridiculousness depicted on screen in the best way possible. Especially with a crowded audience.

Evil Dead Rise is in Australian cinemas now.