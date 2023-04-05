In 1984, sports marketing executive Sonny Vaccaro (Matt Damon) works with Nike CEO Phil Knight (Ben Affleck) and Director of Marketing Rob Strasser (Jason Bateman) to bring sales up. With his risky idea to sign NBA rookie Michael Jordan for a singular shoe deal, Sonny seeks approval from Michael’s mother, Deloris (Viola Davis), and coach George Raveling (Marlon Wayans) to create the Air Jordan.

Interesting how on April 5, we get two movies based around massive pop culture figures from the ’80s. Despite not being alive in the mid-’80s, it’s hard to not know that both NBA star Michael Jordan and Nike made an important stance in entertainment across the world. Now, we get a snapshot of how the Air Jordans were made, starring the ultimate Hollywood power couple, Ben and Matt. As a sports biopic, AIR is an engaging look at the people behind the people that make the jump shots. From a directing perspective, AIR is definitely the lightest movie that Affleck has made. Instead of heavier crime dramas or political thrillers like The Town or Argo, Affleck’s newest movie goes in a more comedic drama pathway, with a razor-sharp script from Alex Convey. Affleck also brought back editor William Goldberg, giving the movie a very fast and energetic pace, gracefully filling out the 112 minutes with the killer soundtrack and ’80s aesthetic. The movie does often feel contrived in how most biopics combine or cut story elements that would have played out much differently in real life. But then again, AIR is not a documentary and has to reach certain points from a narrative perspective. Just watch The Last Dance if you want the full Jordan story.

If you were expecting a deep dive into Michael Jordan and how he worked his way up to superstardom, you might be left a bit disappointed with AIR. While the movie certainly does touch upon his rookie era, the focus is more on the marketing team at Nike. In fact, due to several outside reasons, Jordan mostly has a stand-in or makes appearances from archival footage. On one hand, makes sense as it’d be hard to have an actor replicate the iconic imagery. But on the other, it slightly cheapens the experience when it’s mostly other characters speaking on his behalf. However, the massively talented cast fills the entertainment, providing enough investment to want to see the shoe deal become a success. Leaving you feeling triumphant, and also a bit gobsmacked knowing that Air Jordans are already stupidly successful. Damon is always reliable as a likable lead and it’s always great to see him work with Ben on screen. Especially after the fallout of playing Batman and his real-life circumstances, it’s good seeing Affleck energetic and passionate about his movie. Even if his wig looked a bit silly. Davis is also unsurprisingly terrific as Mrs. Jordan, but Chris Tucker as Howard White was definitely a stand-out. Using his comedic skills and charisma, Tucker always shines in his small appearances throughout the movie.

Overall, AIR certainly encapsulates the “Just Do It” slogan with an entertaining, funny, and triumphant story of risk. While the movie cuts corners to not tell the full story of Jordan, AIR definitely stands with other sports flicks like Jerry Maguire or Moneyball. If you love NBA or MJ, I can definitely recommend watching AIR.

AIR is in Australian cinemas now.