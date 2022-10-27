Huesera – Valeria (Natalia Solián) has long dreamed about becoming a mother. After learning that she’s pregnant, she expects to feel happy, yet something’s off.

Going off the maternal body horror premise, there was a personal expectation for the movie to be a celebration of a miserable, grotesque, and shocking nightmare. Fortunately, there are no evil Antichrist babies that destroy a woman’s womb in Huesera! Instead, we have a pretty engaging and tense take on motherhood. Co-writer and director Michelle Garza Cervera provided a Spanish indie drama of young adulthood and the expectations of ticking all the boxes, which is elevated by subtle horror sequences involving cracking sleep paralysis demons and surrealist/ metaphorical imagery. But there is no obnoxious jump scares! You could almost describe Huesera as the Hispanic equivalent of an Ari Aster or Jennifer Kent horror movie. Make of that what you will. Solián, in her acting debut, gives an outstanding performance as the lead. Her range of emotions comes so naturally and realistically, especially with such a complex and heavy role. While the story was kept at a good pace, there was a Return of The King-style string of multiple endings where if the movie ended much sooner, not a lot would be lost from the experience.

Overall, Huesera is an effectively tense drama that explores motherhood, with an excellent leading performance. If you’re after a subtle horror movie that doesn’t involve jump scares or “spooky” CGI ghosts, I’d recommend Heusera. You’ll never want to crack your fingers again!

Huesera has finished its Adelaide Film Festival circuit, so keep an eye out for any limited cinema runs or home video/ streaming releases!

Into the Ice – Three scientists go onto and into the Greenland ice sheet, further than anyone has travelled before, to find out how fast the ice is melting and gather the data that will help predict the future.

Attention high school science teachers, environmentalists, and everyone in between! If you’re after something that explores climate change or Greenland glaciers, Into The Ice is the documentary for you! The Danish feature provides an engaging insight into ice exposition and collective data that dates to almost 12,000 years, while also exploring the effects that global warming has on the frozen lands, especially with the massive volumes of water that are contained. The most breathtaking part of the movie is the picturesque cinematography as it captures the beautiful landscapes of the glaciers. A legitimately jaw-dropping sequence was a POV shot of the scientists descending down the moulins. Could only imagine how much more vertigo that would cause on the IMAX screen!

Overall, Into The Ice is a prime example of edutainment, showcasing the effects of global warming on a zero-temperature scale, while also bringing an insight into the scientists’ work. If you’re after an engaging doco and want some snowy landscapes, I’d definitely recommend Into The Ice.

A New Old Play – The leading clown role (Yi Sicheng) in a renowned theatre troupe passes on and is welcomed into the Underworld.

For a first feature filmmaker, writer and director Qiu Jiongjiong certainly had so much artistry and confidence behind A New Old Play. Almost playing out like a Wes Anderson movie, there are a lot of dynamic and symmetrical camera movements, as well as incorporating creative ways of bringing Chinese fairy tales and myths to life. There’s also a lot of humour and tragedy, with the cast all being very excellent. As the movie is about a travelling performance group, the set design of the rela world environments looks to be intentionally done to bring a stage look, and miniatures are used for landscape shots. It should be warned that the movie is almost 3 hours long, which is kept at a captivating pace through the storytelling framework of China’s history of communist and nationalist wars. It never felt slow, but it is quite a bit to take in, especially with almost 50 years of history.

Overall, A New Old Play is a splendidly made, if not long, take on China’s history through creative filmmaking. If you’re after something with the Wes Anderson aesthetic or love Chinese culture, I can recommend A New Old Play, just be prepared for bathroom breaks!

