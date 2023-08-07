Jonas Taylor (Jason Statham) and Jiuming (Wu Jing) lead a research team on an exploratory dive into the deepest depths of the ocean. Along with Mac (Cliff Curtis) and Meiying (Sophia Cai), their voyage spirals into chaos when a mining operation threatens their mission and forces them into a fight for survival. Pitted against colossal, prehistoric sharks and other ruthless aquatic creatures, they must outrun and outswim their merciless predators.

It’s time to bring back those 2018 Meg Griffin jokes! Evidently, someone saw The Meg as it made half a billion dollars, which means it’s time to see Statham fight cartoon sharks once again. Going into one of these types of movies, you know exactly what you’re going to get. The storytelling isn’t going to be earth-shattering, or even logical, and the characters will either be cannon fodder or have thick layers of plot armor. The whole movie is in service of thrilling monster sequences. That being said, Meg 2: The Trench doesn’t really aspire to be a tense creature feature or an engaging adventure. It just kind of exists as 2-hour white noise. In a way, a lot of the plotting isn’t too dissimilar to a Sy-Fy/ Asylum type of movie. Take something like Mega Shark vs Giant Octopus, where you also have scenes with endless talking inside a submarine or a control room to save money for ridiculous monster fights toward the climax. So it’s the spirit of a B movie, with an A movie budget that’s funded by a Chinese film industry. Plus, you also get a Fun Island commercial that happens to take place in the last half hour.

Even with the expectation of wanting to see mindless action thriller sequences that take place underwater and on land, Meg 2 mostly sinks. Especially as most of the monster moments are either unmemorable or are in the trailer. The movie does briefly dip its toe into schlock, especially with the rogues gallery of Kaiju sea creatures. While they do bring some brief fun levels of schlock, they are mostly overtaken by stock characters that the audience are meant to take seriously. Sorry, but it’s doubtful that the Meg crew will be another Fast & Furious familia that the internet will ironically/ unironically love. Mind you, the cast does what they can with the material, but its tricky to be invested in Statham being another Cockney action hero amongst a group of comic reliefs. But hey, he get’s to call someone “Chum” as they get eaten by a shark and uses a helicopter propeller as a weapon. Cool?

Overall, Meg 2: The Trench is a deep sea “exposition” that, while harmlessly dumb, doesn’t really deliver on the thrills or the fun. While the cast is likeable, and there’s a lot of talent in the visual effects department, its another creature feature that’ll enter one ear and out the other. If you like Statham or sharks, then you’ll probably get your money’s worth, but maybe wait for streaming otherwise.

Meg 2: The Trench is in Australian cinemas now.