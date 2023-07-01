In 1969, archeologist Dr. Henry “Indiana” Jones Jr. (Harrison Ford) is retiring from teaching, and his wife, Marion Ravenwood (Karen Allen), has filed for divorce after a family tragedy. When his estranged goddaughter, Helena Shaw (Phoebe Waller-Bridge), brings him the opportunity to find Archimedes’ Dial, Dr. Jones goes on a race against time and SS. Officer Jürgen Voller (Mads Mikkelsen), who wants the dial to change the Führer’s past “mistakes”.

Remember back in 2008 when we thought that Harrison aged out of the fedora and whip in Kingdom of the Crystal Skull? Well, 15 years has proven that you can never age out of adventuring, apparently! There’s no doubt that the original Indiana Jones trilogy is an iconic staple of not only Ford’s career but also the action-adventure genre. With a blend of James Bond and old serials, Steven Speilberg and George Lucas created a franchise that’s always worth re-watching. Even with the questionable/ dated elements and, well, Crystal Skull. But when Disney bought Lucasfilm almost a decade ago, it was only inevitable for a new Indiana movie to come out, even if no one was really clamoring for one. However, in a surprising twist, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny is a mostly earnest and entertaining throwback. Even with James Mangold in the director’s chair for this fifth entry, there’s still a clear love and respect for the originals. While there isn’t much of an overarching conclusion for the series or a lead for the future, the movie does bring an engaging pace and massive attention to detail with set design and aesthetics. There’s also a very Spielbergian energy to the action scenes, especially the opening WWII flashback and the Morocco rickshaw chase sequence. Even if the plot leads to a pretty outlandish direction with the time travel, mechanic you still get a very straightforward story with globetrotting, archeology, and all the classic sound effects from the Lucasfilm library. Plus, the movie features the last-ever score from John Williams before he retired.

The biggest part of whether or not Dial of Destiny will work for most viewers is if they can accept an 80-year-old man going on a grand adventure like he was still in his 40s. On one hand, you could explore what happens with an archeologist/ adventurer dealing with mortality or feeling like a relic lost in time. But on the other, that’d take away what made Indiana Jones so appealing as audiences lived vicariously on these grand journeys of finding treasures, fighting the bad guys, and getting the girl. Dial of Destiny is somewhere in between these two aspects as they acknowledge the age, but it doesn’t amount to much as he’s still doing his thing five movies later. But as the series has always had a fantastical element to the titular character, and Ford is still terrific in the role, it’s acceptable. On the flip side, you also have de-aging with the flashback sequence, which ranges from terrific to Polar Express levels of uncanny. Was Alden Ehrenreich not avaible to film? It was good to see John Rhys Davis back as Sallah, and Allen very briefly. The rest of the cast does very well, even the newer members. Waller-Bridge is fine as the heroine, but there’s no doubt that the woke Disney critics will have a field day complaining about her. C’mon, lads, get your clickbait thumbnails ready and claim this movie is a crime against humanity. But hey, at least we got some Antonio Banderas screentime?

Overall, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny isn’t particularly game-changing, but for what it’s worth, the movie was inoffensive and entertaining. There’s clearly a lot of passion both in front and behind the camera, making for a watchable experience. I’m not exactly sure if a quaint throwback to globetrotting treasure-hunting stories would be appealing to younger viewers in 2023, but it might be something for dad to see after Top Gun: Maverick last year. Something something, this belongs in a museum.

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny is in Australian cinemas now.