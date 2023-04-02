A quick-thinking bard, Edgin (Chris Pine), puts together a team to retrieve a lost relic and his daughter, Kira (Chloe Coleman) from the Lord of Neverwinter, Forge (Hugh Grant). The adventuring party includes barbarian Helga (Michelle Rodriguez), sorcerer Simon (Justice Smith), druid Doric (Sophia Lillis), and paladin Xenx (Regé-Jean Page). Along the way, Red Wizard Sophina (Daisy Head) begins sinister plans for Neverwinter, crossing paths with the unlikely heroes.

If there was ever an IP that defines “hitting rock bottom with nowhere to go but up”, it’s the Dungeons & Dragons franchise. Starting off as an infamously bad and surprisingly expensive flop in the year 2000, D&D seemed like an almost untouchable property to adapt for the big screen. But with the board game gaining more mainstream popularity than ever, twenty-three years seems to be the right time to awaken the sleeping giant. Fortunately, Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves not only is a much superior movie to its 2000 predecessor in every single way, but the movie makes for an incredibly fun and solid medieval heist. Directors Johnathon Goldstein and John Francis Daley had the best approach to adapt a storyless game by incorporating the improvisational multi-layered heist of an Ocean’s Eleven, with a witty and tongue-in-cheek Princess Bride-stylr fantasy. As someone who has only sat in a few campaigns, the energy and banter of the on-screen characters figuring their way through side quests and the main quest was very on point. Those who are hardcore D&D players, or watch Critical Role religiously, will more than likely do plenty of Rick Dalton points at the references or creatures scattered in both fantastic practical and computer-rendered effects.

Even though Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves is mostly predictable, and could use a bit of trimming in the 134 minute running time, the ensemble cast keeps the engaging momentum flowing. Chris Pine is definitely Chris Pining like we know and love, but as a more seasoned quippy motormouth leader. Rodriguez, Lillis, Page, and Smith also all work quite well in their respective parts, being given moments to shine with their abilities and character traits during the heist and side quests. There were several points where the druid could have easily solved more sticky situations with her Animagus transformations, but then it becomes the eagle argument in Lord of the Rings all over again. Hugh Grant does wonders as the charismatic con man, being the type of villain you love to hate. He doesn’t quite reach the scene-chewing standards of Jeremy Irons as the maige Profion in D&D 2000, but honestly, no one should. But bless Irons, he had a real-life castle to pay off! There are also some voice cameos from Aunty Donna for the Australian release (woot!), as well as some other surprisingly random appearances.

To summarise, Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves is a quest that is definitely worth pursuing, being an incredibly satisfying and epic adventure that doesn’t take itself too seriously. With a wonderfully likable cast, and a terrific aesthetic, I can absolutely recommend watching Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, even if you’re a regular Dungeon Master or a commoner.

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves is in Australian cinemas now.