Set in the retro-futuristic 1950s, a television host (Bryan Cranston) introduces an adaptation of Asteroid City by playwright Conrad Earp (Edward Norton). In the televised production, war photojournalist Augie Steenbeck (Jason Schwartzman) and his children go to the Junior Stargazer convention, hosted by General Grif Gibson (Jeffrey Wright) and astronomer Dr. Hickenlooper (Tilda Swinton). Meeting several guests, including actress Midge Campbell (Scarlett Johansson), the group goes to the Asteroid City crater, where the kids showcase various inventions. Suddenly, they have a closer encounter with a UFO.

It’s hard to believe that we haven’t covered a Wes Anderson movie yet, but you know what they say – better late than never! As far as capturing unique aesthetics and tones, Anderson has more or less created his own genre. Across several live-action and animated stories, each movie is held together with symmetry, vibrant colours, model work, and whip pans. Asteroid City absolutely continues this tradition, which might be irritating for those tired of the twee vibes, and a delight for die-hards. Compared to French Dispatch, Asteroid City feels much more focused and allows for some engaging character interactions and development, especially with the exploration of grief in the Steenbeck family. There’s also some quarantine in the mix. Remember those days? As the framework intertwines between Asteroid City, the play, and the “behind the scenes”, the story brings some hilarious fourth wall jokes and visual gags for those who have worked on any type of production. The Science-Fiction/ extraterrestrial elements almost feel downplayed, and considering Anderson’s love of the ’50s, it’s almost a missed opportunity to see his full interpretation of schlocky B movies.

Even though the wow feeling of Anderson’s work is almost desensitised, it’s difficult to criticise. The repeated formula or aesthetic clearly a lot of talent both behind and in front of the camera, especially in Asteroid City. The whip pans and timing of the props and actors all have to work in sync, and it’s marvelous to watch it all come together. The rich colours of the immaculate production design and humorously fake mesas are captured in a very pleasing way. Not to sound like a broken record after Oppenheimer or Barbie, but we’re once again treated to a stacked ensemble of talented people. Most of them are your usual suspects from an Anderson picture, so much so that if you made a Bingo card, you’d cross off most of the names! It’s like an Adam Sandler movie with WAY more effort. There’s no Bill Murray or Owen Wilson to be seen, unfortunately. Also in the realm of meeting expectations, the cast all bring the quirky dialogue to life in a fast-paced monotone to everyone’s amusement. Schwartzman and Johansson work as the main leads, and Cranston is delightful as a TV host. Some break through the monotone spectrum like Steve Carrell or Maya Hawke, but everyone else is still terrific.

Overall, Asteroid City is exactly what you’d expect from the symmetrically quirky mind of Wes Anderson. If you’re deep into the Anderson lore and constantly recreate his aesthetic on Instagram, you’ll love his latest. The jury’s still out if newcomers would find this appealing, especially with the unusual structure, but the movie is still an entertaining take on family bonding and UFOs.

Asteroid City is in Australian cinemas now.