Cocaine Bear: After ingesting a brick of cocaine in a small Georgia town, an American black bear goes on a violent rampage. A group of locals and tourists, including Sari (Keri Russell), Daveed (O’Shea Jackson Jr.), and Eddie (Alden Ehrenreich) work to survive the attack.

Guess we’ve now reached a point where Hollywood is taking notice of viral news stories that circulate on Reddit! While Cocaine Bear is inspired by a real-life event from late 1985, the adaptation liberties are a bit of a stretch. However, in theory, the creative minds of producers Phil Lord and Chris Miller and director Elizabeth Banks could have put together a twisted Yogi Bear-style horror comedy with the town panic of Jaws or Tremors. In execution, Cocaine Bear partially delivers on the irreverent craziness promised in the trailer. However, the thrills and laughs are few and far between as most of the movie just meanders in a forest for an hour and a half. There isn’t much of an emotional anchor to hold together the shenanigans as the movie throws a series of loosely interconnected subplots that aren’t always engaging or funny. In fairness, whenever the snowy grizzly does appear, the movie does perk up with some surprisingly detailed gore sequences, accompanied by great visual effects. While the cast isn’t really comedians suited for this kind of material, they still give it their all and look like they’re having fun. Especially Character Actress Margo Martindale and the late Ray Liotta.

Overall, Cocaine Bear is a sporadically fun take on a bizarre real-life story, but the potential for what should be a contemporary Jaws doesn’t quite fall in place. If you’re after a quick and gory comedy, Cocaine Bear is harmless enough.

Cocaine Bear is in Australian cinemas now.

Missing: After her mother goes missing, a young woman (Storm Reid) tries to find her from home, using tools available to her online.

One of the biggest surprises from 2018 was the techno-thriller Searching. The film utilised a found-footage style framework by incorporating various websites, messaging platforms, and video recording methods to add a unique flair to a very captivating mystery, led by a fantastic John Cho performance. Suppose somebody somewhere decided it was high time for us to go to this universe! As a stand-alone sequel, Missing continues the creative uses of technology through a new lens and perspective by having a child find a parent, as opposed to the other way around in the last entry. The editors of Searching, Will Merrick and Nick Johnson, decided to jump into the writing and directing chairs for Missing, which can definitely be seen as there is a stronger visual language with very distinctly flashy montages. The mystery itself takes some interesting twists and turns, while also bringing in a wider global net through TaskRabbit and Whatsapp. Without spoiling much, the big reveal does incorporate a rather sensitive issue, which, while powerfully done, does lead to some overdramatic villainous activity. As a lead, Reid gives a very vulnerable and terrific performance, especially after very memorable supporting roles in Euphoria and The Last of Us. Nia Long and Ken Leung also do great work in supporting roles, but Joaquim de Almeida was especially delightful as a Colombian ally.

Overall, Missing was a very engaging and unexpected follow-up to a film that didn’t really need more entries. However, as a platform to use creative filmmaking and editing through devices, along with an intriguing mystery supported by great performances, I’d say its worth “searching” for Missing.

Missing is in Australian cinemas now.