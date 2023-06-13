After being hit by lightning and chemicals, forensic investigator Barry Allen (Ezra Miller) can run faster than the speed of light. The Speedster often teams up with Bruce Wayne/ Batman (Ben Affleck) as the superhero, The Flash. In an attempt to free his wrongfully prosecuted father (Ron Livingston), Barry runs so fast, that he travels through time and stops his mother (Maribel Verdú) from being murdered. This creates a butterfly effect, bringing Allen in a new timeline and finding alternate versions of Bruce Wayne (Michael Keaton), a Kryptonian (Sasha Calle), and himself. The team joins Barry to stop General Zod (Michael Shannon) from terraforming the new timeline.

Despite Barry Allen being the fastest person alive, the journey to his movie has been incredibly slow! Well before The Flash’s cinematic debut in 2016’s Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, there was a constant rotating door of script changes, directors joining and leaving, and release delays for his first solo movie. A Flash TV show literally started and finished during the production of the now-released movie. As Ezra Miller did almost everything wrong a person could do in 2022 and earlier (allegedly), this movie left a foul taste in most people’s mouths before even crossing the finish line. But on the flip side, early reactions claimed that The Flash is one of the best superhero movies ever made. Don’t exactly know which movie they saw, as The Flash is another bloated and sloppy mess from the Synderverse. If the DCEU was properly planned from the beginning, this particular Flash story could’ve been the finale of a trilogy after establishing Barry in smaller stakes, not as his cinematic solo debut! It’s a bit tricky to be invested in a character we hardly know in a Flashpoint scenario where they deal with the return of a loved one or alternative versions of beloved heroes. But it always seemed like it was the plan to use time travel/ multiverses as a gimmick to reboot DC, even well before James Gunn took over. There are small snippets of decent ideas involving paradoxical time travel horror, which must’ve been influenced by director Andy Muschietti, but it’s buried under a nostalgia-bait plot that really amounts to nothing.

Removing all the problematic aspects of Miller, their depiction of Barry Allen wasn’t something I particularly cared for in Justice League (Either version!). Instead of approaching the character in a balanced way, especially compared to the charisma of Grant Gustin and John Wesley Shipp, Miller tried way too hard to be adorkable. Instead of Tom Holland’s Peter Parker, we got a “How do you do, fellow kids” level of cringe from someone in their 30s. This performance carries over in The Flash, but now we get TWO Miller Barrys for the price of one. Yay. In fairness, the movie does balance out the two Barrys and only makes the younger one annoying. While Miller does some dramatic moments decently, they are not a leading performer, especially in a big-budget blockbuster. But don’t worry, we’ve got multiple Batman cameos, so pay attention to that! Imagine being out staged in your own movie. Even if the choice to include Keaton was an incredibly cynical and pandering one, he was a welcome return. At least, when his stunt double, real and CGI, didn’t take his place. While the Burton and Snyder visuals clash dramatically, Keaton glides back without much trouble and brings a more seasoned Bruce Wayne. Calle was definitely a highlight as Kara/ Supergirl, creating a stoic performance. The rest of the supporting cast do well in the limited time they’re given. But of course, being a multiverse movie, there are all kinds of DC cameos, mostly rendered as PS2-style cutscenes or obvious greenscreen. While doing absolutely nothing aside from making the audience do the Leo pointing meme. Again, I’ll never dog on CGI artists, especially South Australian ones, but goodness. If you’ve ever wanted examples of movies simultaneously looking expensive and cheap, The Flash certainly joins Ant-Man 3. Even with the utterly bizarre visual choices and watchable action sequences, the majority of the movie doesn’t look any better than Josstice League. Keep in mind, they delayed this movie a year, and it still looks rushed and unfinished.

Overall, The Flash is what you’d expect from a decade-long production hell. While there are some interesting ideas and good performances, the movie is mostly bogged down in an overstuffed plot and eye-rolling nostalgia for the sake of nostalgia. If you just want to see Keaton and Batfleck, then I guess you’ll get your money’s worth. But outside of that, it’s a watchable and harmless experience, at best, but don’t feel compelled to support Miller.

The Flash is in Australian cinemas now.