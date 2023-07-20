In 1942, renowned physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer (Cillian Murphy) works with Lt. Leslie Groves (Matt Damon) to create the nuclear bomb. With his wife, Kitty (Emily Blunt), Oppenheimer moves to New Mexico to head the Matthattatan Project, where other physicists like Richard Feynman (Jack Quaid) and Edward Teller (Bennie Safdie) develop the ultimate weapon of mass destruction. In the aftermath, AEC chairman Lewis Strauss (Robert Downey Jr.) and Roger Robb (Jason Clarke) question Oppenheimer’s political motives, especially when linked to a previous love and communist activist, Jean Tatlock (Florence Pugh).

Let’s briefly drop the nuance to celebrate that Christopher Nolan is back, baby! This time around, his latest effort isn’t facing a worldwide pandemic like Tenet. Instead, he’s got competition against Barbie. While I’m covering this side of the Barbenheimer coin, I assure you that I’m keen to see what Greta Gerwig has cooked up! But what a unique position Hollywood studios have put general audiences and film buffs in. On one end, you have presumably a colourful and fun rom-com, and on the other, you have a bleak and elongated political drama like Oppenheimer. In most Nolan movies, you have a genre/concept-based gimmick, while Oppenheimer gives a very straight-laced biopic that recounts several decades of the Father of the Atom Bomb. Not that Nolan doesn’t find a way to add time dilation, mind you. We do go back and forth between the past and present, with colour and black and white separating the timelines. Across the three hours, the story very much takes its time to address all kinds of bureaucratic and physics aspects of the Manhattan Project. While the first two hours were genuinely engaging, especially with the Trinity test sequence, the last hour had a high volume of exposition. It almost got to a point where it felt like a high school history lesson rather than a narrative with characters taking action in a natural way.

Similar to Oppi, Nolan clearly had the best of the best to bring together a visual and audial spectacle. The recreations of the 1940s are perfect, and composer Ludwig Göransson is back with a classical and admittedly slightly forgettable score. As mentioned, the Trinity test was both breathtaking and horrifying, which is made more impressive by the use of practical explosives. There’s also an attempt to bring a more surreal take on a biopic by putting us in the perspective and imagination of Oppenheimer. This choice almost felt inconsistent as some of the visuals were quite bizarre in comparison to everything else, but at least it was a unique flavour? Murphy certainly shines as a complicated protagonist, proving how underrated he is. There’s no doubt he’ll get award attention later in the year! Other supporting actors like Downey Jr, Damon, Pugh, and Blunt also follow suit in terrific ways. However, Blunt’s character almost felt underutilised after a while, especially as the wife during all Oppi’s decisions. I’ve barely scratched the surface of the rest of the extensive and impressive cast, but they all bring their A- Game, even if most of them appear briefly. Maybe it’s similar to a Wes Anderson movie where an actor can cross off the chance to work with a certain filmmaker and add it to their demo reel. Then it can theoretically be promoted by a wide range of performers if Hollywood weren’t currently in the midst of a SAG-AFTRA strike. Oh well. But, if you’ve been itching to see actors like Josh Harnett or David Krumholtz back on the big screen, then you’ll have your fix.

To summarise, Oppenheimer mostly delivers an engaging story and perspective of WWII that we don’t often get to see, even if the last hour slightly overstays its welcome. If you’re after another spectacle from Nolan or are a certified war buff, then I can say Oppenheimer is worth a watch. I’m not entirely sure how most audiences will find sitting through 3 hours of exposition (Just ask the guy next to me that fell asleep!), but if you’ve seen Barbie and Mission Impossible, then maybe have another trip to the movies.

Oppenheimer is in Australian cinemas now.