Jann Mardenborough (Archie Madekwe), aspires to be a famous race car driver while constantly playing Gran Turismo. Despite his father’s (Djimon Hounsou) hesitance, Jann puts his skills to the test by joining the GT Academy, where gamers are given the chance to drive and race cars in real life. Led by Nissan executive Danny Moore (Orlando Bloom) and trained by former driver Jack Salter (David Harbour), Jann works to cross the boundary between fantasy and reality.

If there was ever a filmmaker that had such a consistently staggering career that WASN’T M. Night Shyamalan, it’d be Neill Blomkamp. Starting off incredibly strong with District 9, each subsequent movie would feature high-concept stories with seamless CGI that would lead to disappointment. After hitting rock bottom with Demonic, there’s nowhere to go but up with Gran Turismo, apparently! In the endless stream of attempted video game adaptations, especially from the PlayStation library, bringing a driving simulator to the big screen seemed head-scratching at best. However, the movie surprisingly isn’t a DNF as it’s an engaging, but mostly bland, sports drama. Adapting the real-life GT Academy was a good angle to tell the story, especially as creating a biopic around Mardenborough leans into a crowd-pleasing structure. However, there isn’t a single original bone, or engine part, in the structure as it’s a typical and cliched underdog sports movie. There’s also a laughable amount of whimsy around the magic and power of the Gran Turismo game, that you’d almost expect “This is for the players” to pop up! In no surprise, the movie simultaneously functions as a run-of-the-mill biopic and a 2-hour commercial for PlayStation and Nissan. But then again, Sony has never been very subtle when it comes to its own product placement.

As a movie about cars, a lot of the fun comes from the racing sequences. As the cars are caught on swooping drones, the racing is edited to an energetic and momentous pace that makes for a thrilling time. There are also some augmented reality elements of the Gran Turismo game added into Mardenborough’s perspective, which would make for some fun Easter Eggs. Blomkamp definitely brings his eye for CGI into the mix, with cars being built or spread apart around the lead. At least the game elements were better utilised than Uwe Boll cramming House of the Dead footage into that movie! There are some questionable editing choices of adding redundant title cards, but that won’t really affect the overall experience. The performances all work for what is needed for a movie like this, with some bringing more than expected. Madekwe is fine as a lead, and it’s nice seeing Bloom in a bigger production again. But the two standouts are Harbour and Hounsou. As the grouchy trainer with a heart of gold, Harbour brings his charisma for a standard trope. But Hounsou, one of the most underrated actors, brought such an emotional performance for a typical disapproving dad character. His performance was too good for a video game movie, that man needs another opportunity to win an Oscar elsewhere.

Overall, Gran Turismo mostly drifts from the video game curse as an engaging, but predictable, sports movie/ commercial. It’s easily one of Blomkamp’s better efforts since District 9 – which isn’t a high bar to set – and has good performances integrated with fun race sequences. If you enjoy the Gran Turismo games or are a gearhead, then you’ll more than likely get some fun from the movie. Curious if FIFA, Call of Duty, or Grand Theft Auto would have the same effect on the youth!

Gran Turismo is in Australian cinemas on August 10.