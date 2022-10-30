Sang-hyun (Song Kang-Ho) and Dong-soo (Gang Dong Won) find an unwanted baby in a baby box. The mother, So-young (Lee Ji Eun), unexpectedly returns and comes along with the men on a trip to find new parents.

Japanese director Hirokazu Kore-eda has established himself to be a filmmaker to look out for, especially after Shoplifters, and his efforts to make movies beyond his own country like France and Korea are admirable. In the case of Brokers, the movie is a very emotional take on parenthood and the ethics surrounding the choices we make for children. The story goes in a very nonconventional direction, especially as you’d usually find a specific formula for a dramatic premise like this, especially with a subplot involving the mafia and a police duo tailing the Broker team. The morals surrounding mothers abandoning children was well balanced and emotional, while at the same time, the character interactions felt very genuine and often humourous. If you’re a fan of Bong Joon-ho, then you’d know Song is easily one of the best actors working today, especially with movies like Parasite or Memories of Murder, and he absolutely aces it in Brokers. For all you K-Pop fans, IU was also pretty good in the movie!

Overall, Broker is an emotional and unique road trip that explores parenthood and abandonment, with some excellent performances. I’d definitely recommend Brokers, just remember to bring some tissues!

Broker has finished its Adelaide Film Festival circuit, so keep an eye out for any limited cinema runs or home video/ streaming releases!

Return to Seoul – A twenty-five-year-old French woman (Park Ji-Min) returns to Korea, the country she was born in before being adopted by a French couple, for the very first time.

Family dynamics are always a good kicking-off point for dramas in film, and Return to Seoul was a really profound take on a complex subject. The movie had a melancholic and stream-of-consciousness flair of a Richard Linklater or Sofia Coppola movie, especially with Lost in Translation. Park was such a fantastic and mesmerising lead as her performance always felt natural as she’d have such an ambivalent reaction to her biological family. It was also incredibly impressive watching people speak Korean, French, and English, most of the time all in one scene. However, there are several very abrupt time jumps that do serve the purpose of showing the longlasting affects of Freddie’s family life but aren’t quite as engaging as the initial Korea trip at the beginning.

Overall, Return to Seoul is a captivating family drama that does kind of fizzle out but provides a basis for an amazing performance. I’d recommend catching Return to Seoul, especially if you love South Korean culture.

Return to Seoul has finished its Adelaide Film Festival circuit, so keep an eye out for any limited cinema runs or home video/ streaming releases!