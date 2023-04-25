Another year, another festival ticked off the old list! Whether you’re a first-timer or a festival fanatic, Groovin The Moo guarantees a full day of fun country hospitality, incredible tunes, and seriously good times. Groovin The Moo’s 2023 run kicked off in South Australia last Friday, which was followed by NSW and ACT this past weekend. We were very generously invited by the Groovin The Moo team to attend the festival, and here are our thoughts!

It should be noted that the layout of the festival within the Wayville Showgrounds has drastically improved over the years. Going as far back as 2019 when I personally first jumped on the festival bandwagon, everyone would be subjected to stand shoulder to shoulder underneath a massive tent to jump and dance to a musician on stage. However, ever since Heaps Good at the start of this year, Adelaide Showground-based music festivals have now expanded further to the oval. This allowed for not one, not two, not three, not but FOUR stages to house this year’s massive Groovin The Moo lineup. It’d be curious to what led to the decision of utilising more space, whether it being pandemic and social distancing conscious (as much as you can be at a festival!), or if there’s simply more demand for bigger musicians in Adelaide. Either way, Groovin The Moo absolutely benefited. Especially with the gorgeous late April sun beaming down on the festival attendees in their wildly revealing outfits! The festival also had a merch tent and an autograph space for acts like Teenage Joans, Teenage Dads, and Ball Park Music. Further out in the Showgrounds, there were some food stalls, an LGBTQ+ Pride tent, and a carnival ride. The latter would do wonders for those who had a bit too much in their system!

We can all remember where we were when Groovin The Moo announced the amazing lineup for 2023. We could also more than likely remember collectively going “Huh?” when the timetable was released to the public. Understandably, there were several clashes depending on which stage you’d want to go. Fortunately, the Cattleyard and Moolin Rouge stages weren’t that far apart, but depending on the time of day, rushing from one venue to another would be a bit of a pain. While it would’ve been easier to move between stages earlier in the day, such as going from Teen Jesus & The Jean Teasers at 12:30 to Royel Otis at 12:40. however, moving between stages was an absolute struggle as the night went on and the crowd increased to see the main headliners. So it should be noted that missed a few performers, but I can guarantee that most would be in the same boat. However, in the VIP area (Humble brag), we all got a first-class view of acts like The Chats, Confidence Man, Laurel, Nothing But Thieves, Slayyyter, Eliza Rose, Ocean Alley, and Denzel Curry. Each artist or group gave a great performance for the crowd as they clearly loved every second of their 30-40 minute sets. There was a terrific variety of music of alternative rock, pop, rap, and bogan screamo (If you know, you know). You can definitely expect some making the Spotify rotation! As for the main headliners, you couldn’t ask for better sets, especially during their limited durations. Amy Shark especially captured the audience’s attention with her charisma and charm, performing songs like Everybody Rise and Only Wanna Be With You. While I sadly missed Alt-J (Please come back to Adelaide!), Ball Park Music was amazing as always. Being my third time seeing them at a music festival, I’ve gradually become better at singing along to their fantastic arrangement. Ranging from classics like Its Nice to Be Alive and Exactly How You Are to newer songs like Sunscreen and Stars In My Eyes, BPM is always a welcome return. But to close off the festival and night, Fatboy Slim brought Adelaide to its hands and knees with his incredible arrangement. While I wasn’t personally present for his entire set, hearing Rockafeller Skank live was such a treat.

Overall, Groovin The Moo absolutely knocked it out of the park once again, providing a very fun festival experience. Despite the borderline overwhelming lineup overlapping between artists, all the performers made sure to give everyone a memorable experience. I’d absolutely recommend keeping an eye out for future Groovin The Moo festivals. It might be worth organising a game plan if you want to get as much out of the lineup as possible, or you can just go with the flow with your group. As for us, we’ll see you next April!

Verdict: ★★★★

Name of show: Groovin The Moo – Wayville

Venue: Adelaide Showgrounds

Date: Fri 21 March