Header Image photography by Austin Frape

Not only are we right in the middle of WOMADelaide‘s return for the year, but we’ve reached 30 years of The World’s Festival. Just to think of the humble beginnings of WOMAD as an independent event, now, it’s considered an internationally acclaimed event and pilgrimage for artists and audiences from around the world, hosting over 30+ countries. Thanks to the amazing team, we were fortunate enough to catch a look at the World Of Music Arts & Dance Festival on Day 3 of 4.

Right off the bat, it’s hard to not find yourself getting swept up in the always amazing Botanic Park, especially on a beautiful Sunday afternoon. WOMAD has a lot to explore with various trails and locations to find entertainment or lay with nature. Big tip, if you plan on going on Monday, it’s absolutely recommended to do a bit of slip, slop, slap, and putting on a hat! But as you go through the park and find all the stalls and stages, the Gaia globe centrepiece is unmissable. Especially as the string mechanism allows it to move up and down. The multicultural food stalls are quite attending grabbing, especially if you arrive at WOMAD around lunchtime! Among the countries to satisfy the tastebuds include Greek, Hispanic, Jamaican, and Oriental. I personally had a shawarma from Moorish and a cherry lemonade from Cuban Cantina next door (both excellent!). For coffee lovers, you can find Bean Bar or Combi-Coffee Bar nearby. There’s also Barossa Valley Ice Cream and Bubble Me nearby. Any festival veterans can also spot the always reliable Gang Gang. There are also plenty of water refill stations provided by SA Water, although some either ran out or needed maintenance.

As for entertainment at WOMAD, there’s plenty to explore during the day. At the Foundation Stage, a Welcome to Country was performed by an all-female group. The family encouraged the audience to sing along and do the Land Shaker Spirit Waker as we respect the land and generations of the Kaurna people. Not long after was a Romanian classical music group called Taraf de Caliu. As the day went on, some other musical highlights included Ailan Songs Project providing some upbeat tunes in Stage 2, as well as Constantinople in Stage 7. The latter of which was right next to all of Adelaide’s bats, so be prepared to see some non-nocturnal activity! Next to Stage 2 is Taste the World, hosted by local food legends Rosa Matto and David Sly, with live demonstrations and explorations of food. There were also some important ecological and conversational forums held at the Frome Park Pavilion. Two of the discussions were The Party Room live with Fran Kelly and Patricia Karvelas, as well as Race To Net Zero, hosted by Maree Lowes.

Overall, it’s easy to see why WOMADelaide has kept going strong for 30 years. Providing a wide variety of local, interstate, and international performances, food, and discussions, WOMAD is an unmissable experience during Mad March. If you’re looking for something to do on the Monday public holiday, don’t walk, RUN to WOMAD’s last day for the year.

Name of show: WOMADelaide

Venue: Botanic Park / Tainmuntilla

Duration: 11 am till 11 pm

Tickets: $137 – $225

Dates: Mon 13 March

Lineup/ Timetable is here.

Tickets are available here.