Admit it, you’ve watched your favourite DJ on stage and wondered…How did they do that?
Well, it’s challenging, it’s soooo much fun and it’s taught at Fresh 92.7! Midtown Jack presents the Fresh 92.7 DJ Course!
Whether you’ve never touched a mixer or want to take your set to the next level. This 6-week intensive course will get you scratching, cutting and mashing up your favourite tracks like a pro. In just a few week’s you’ll learn:
- The basics of DJ Consoles
- Mixing music
- Beatmatching
- Organising and building your music library
- Advanced set building and live performance techniques
- Approaching promoters and getting gigs
- Music Industry best practices
