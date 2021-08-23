Admit it, you’ve watched your favourite DJ on stage and wondered…How did they do that?

Well, it’s challenging, it’s soooo much fun and it’s taught at Fresh 92.7! Midtown Jack presents the Fresh 92.7 DJ Course!

Whether you’ve never touched a mixer or want to take your set to the next level. This 6-week intensive course will get you scratching, cutting and mashing up your favourite tracks like a pro. In just a few week’s you’ll learn:

The basics of DJ Consoles

Mixing music

Beatmatching

Organising and building your music library

Advanced set building and live performance techniques

Approaching promoters and getting gigs

Music Industry best practices

Click HERE to enrol!