When it comes to street art, Banksy is easily one of the most famous and mysterious graffiti artists in the world. The British artist is also known to be a political activist and film director, with their true identity famously being hidden from the public. After showcasing Bansky’s art in Brisbane, the Without Limits exhibit has made its way to Adelaide as its next stop in the 2023-2024 Australian tour. We were very kindly offered the chance by the Fever team to have a preview of the exhibit, and here are our thoughts.

Right as you enter the upper level of the Myer Centre, Banky’s performance art pops out immediately with Dismaland. A lady “checks for metal objects,” waving around a cardboard wand and sharing some playful banter. Keep your phone with you or it may get confiscated, especially if it’s a newer model! Dismaland seems to play into the postmodernist/ Marxist/ anarchist(?) specialties of Banksy, as you’ll immediately be given a variety of the British artist’s work.

The exhibit promises to showcase more than 150 of Banky’s works. These include his original art, prints on different kinds of materials, photos, and sculptures. Next to the art pieces are QR codes that provide further details, as well as how deep some pockets are to purchase the works. The team could have encouraged further interactivity with the QR codes by giving visitors some kind of scanner or app to have a digital collection of Banksy’s work. Even still, the optional learning is engaging.

A majority of the art pieces definitely give an interesting perspective on British popular culture and political/ royal events. It’s not often you’re presented with a wall of Andy Warhol-style Kate Moss paintings, but only Banksy could provide. There are also parodies of certain political figures, such as the famous Churchill picture with a mohawk. If you’re looking to see the picture of Jules and Vince from Pulp Fiction holding bananas instead of guns, you won’t be disappointed.

Some of the more impressive and impactful aspects of Without Limits are the graffiti art and murals spread across entire walls. The space utilised makes for some terrific attention to detail, often blending together various arts together. The paint was so fresh, that you could practically smell the fumes! The use of ambient sounds for certain pieces also created an immersive experience, especially the sounds of spraying and crowd murmurs. The art dedicated to Ukraine in particular was very powerful and emotional, as a loop of news footage was incorporated into the piece.

A surprising aspect of the exhibit was a mirrored room that played projections of various art pieces. In a way, you could almost walk into and momentarily experience Banky’s satirical world. You’ll be guaranteed some interesting mirror selfies for the Gram!

Overall, The Art of Banksy: Without Limits is an engaging ensemble of an artist’s collection and the surrounding English political history. Presented in unique ways and showcasing a wide variety of iconic and lesser-known art pieces, I’d recommend taking a look at the exhibit the next time you’re in Rundle Mall.

Verdict: ★★★★

Name of show: The Art of Banksy: Without Limits

Duration: 45 to 60 minutes

Tickets: $27 – $74

Dates: Thurs 24 August – Thurs 28 September

