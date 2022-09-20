Fresh is off to the races, and you’re invited!

Saturday the 8th of October, we are holding our Fresh Race Day Fundraising Event!

We are hitting Morphetville Racecourse from 1pm for a day full of fun, fashion and much more!

Tables of 10 are available at $1,550 including;

Exclusive MUMM Marquee with Finish Line Location and Fresh VIP Experience

Gourmet Buffet & Drinks Package

Fresh MCs and DJs

Raffles and Auctions

Fashion Parade

Plus More!!!

The best bit is all proceeds from the day will be going towards supporting the station and the wider community!

So giddy up with your crew and book a table now!

Spots are super limited!

Enquire at admin@fresh927.com.au

All Sponsored by ADL Support Services!