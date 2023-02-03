Is Tinder not lighting a spark?🔥

Is Bumble not buzzing like it should?🐝

Is Hinge a little squeaky?🚪

Then ditch the apps for the night and do some old school face to face speed dating hosted by Cale for the Drive Home!

On the 16th February come along to the official launch party of ‘The Birdcage’ on 272 Rundle Street and try your luck at mini-dates with the Fresh listeners and on-air team from 7:30pm – 8:30pm. Rotating to a new chance at love and conversation every 3 minutes, the best part is…there’s no rejection, just fun chats with new people!

You never know what will happen – Fresh 92.7 Speed Dating – Your Fresh Chance at Love ❤

Register your interest below to guarantee a spot!