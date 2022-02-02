Flume is finally back for 2022, with the release of ‘Say Nothing’, featuring the vocals of Aussie artist MAY-A.

It’s a bit of a far-cry from his first album way back in the day, but still, it definitely slaps. And true to form, there’s some weird and wonderful visuals to go along with the new tune. I mean genuinely, watch it and tell me who thinks this stuff up.

In even better news, there’s also a new album on the way. Titled Palaces, the album features a number of different new collabs and is set to drop on May 20.

In the meantime, you can catch the new clip for ‘Say Nothing’ below!