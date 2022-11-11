In this episode, Davo, Tom and Callum have the pleasure of interviewing Australian musician, DJ and record producer Flume. His self-titled debut studio album, Flume, was released in 2012 and instantly was a hit. His debut release topped the Aria album charts, reaching double-platinum accreditation in Australia and ultimately skyrocketing his career. He is now one of Australia’s top international touring artists, hitting festival stages around the world.

The main genre that you can categorise Flume into is future bass, however, his discography is more than just that. He has a marvellous array of remixes with some of the biggest global artists in the space such as Lorde, Sam Smith and Disclosure – Flume continues to make waves in the industry. Whether you know his tunes from the top 2016 hit, ‘Never Be Like You’ or his catchy 2022 ‘ Say Nothing’ – Flume is a staple Australian artist in the dance/electronic sphere that you need to get around if you haven’t already.

Davo, Tom and Callum chat to Flume about his November tour, get the inside scoop on some hidden gems he found on his recovered laptop and wrap things up with cheeky game of f*ck, marry, kill.

Listen to the interview below!