With the upcoming release of old mate Flume‘s new album Palaces, the electronic genius has announced he’s bringing his world tour back to his home country, Australia in Nov/ Dec 2022. And yes, South Australia will NOT be missed! And they say no one performs in Adelaide!

The NSW-born musician and DJ, Harley Streten, has been quite busy in recent years, gracing several music festivals and events across the world. This is including Reading and Leeds, Coachella, Supersonic, Outside Lands, Splendour in the Grass, Lollapalooza, and so much more. The upcoming World Tour will mark Flume’s first performance in the land down under since 2019, so the hype is real!

Flume will be performing on Wednesday 30 November at the Adelaide Entertainment Centre! Also attending the ADL performance is longtime collaborator Vera Blue. Other special guests in different states include Caroline Polachek, Channel Tres, Toro y Moi, and MAY-A!

Tickets are on sale from Thursday 26 May, which can be found here!

Keep an eye out for Flume’s new album dropping tomorrow, but in the meantime, get hyped with Hollow feat. Emma Lousie!