For years we’ve been playing Pokémon games. You know the drill: travelling around a region, catching said creatures and battling Gym Leaders with them. But given the series has just passed its 25th Birthday, it must be time for a bit of a shakeup right?

Pokémon Legends: Arceus for the Nintendo Switch is here to do just that, and now that I’ve got a few hours with the game under my belt, is it actually a step in the right direction?

I am shook-eth to say this, but actually yes.

No longer are you trying to beat Gym Leaders and the Elite Four. Instead you’re running around various locations catching and researching Pokémon, doing multiple quests for random strangers, all the while trying to fill out the first ever Pokédex. This you can only do by performing multiple ‘research tasks’ for each Pokémon.

There’s something so satisfying and weirdly relaxing here about just being able to take your time and be able to do some side-quests, compared to the older, more linear games. You’re damn right I’m happy to spend hours just walking around, observing Pokémon behaviours.

You’ve also got the freedom on how you approach battles You can sneak up and throw a Pokéball to try your chances straight up, or battle it the usual way. It’s just these little differences that make things so fresh and enjoyable.

While the gameplay itself is pretty good, there’s no tiptoeing around it. This game absolutely has a face for radio. It’s not a deal-breaker fortunately with the gameplay making up for it, but it is a bit rough. Breath of the Wild is about five years older and it still looks better than this? The semi-open world can also feel a bit empty at times, but as long as you occupy yourself studying or gathering resources, it’s never truly an issue.

Anyhoo, it’s still too early to tell if the gameplay loop might get a bit repetitive down the track, but for now, it seems I’m truly enjoying a Pokemon game for the first time since Edison invented the lightbulb. Highly recommended if you’ve fallen out of love with the series at all.

Pokémon Legends: Arceus is available now for the Nintendo Switch.