It’s that time of year again, with TAB Adelaide Cup Day on Monday, March 14th! With the state opening and a return of live entertainment, Morphettville Racecourse is getting ready to host Adelaide’s biggest race day. The most iconic race day on the South Australian racing calendar promises to be brimming with action on and off the track as Morphettville transcends the traditional with a dynamic fusion of fashion, fun and trackside hospitality.



Nestled in the excitement of Mad March, Adelaide Cup Day has been a public holiday since 1973, moving from May to March in 2006, and this year it’s all happening Monday, March 14th. Morphettville will come to life, with trackside entertainment, premium bars, live music, a gin village, SA food trucks, and the thrill of some of the best racing SA has to offer. Celebrate the state’s rich racing history in a flurry of hooves, heels, and hospitality.



The fashion is going to be on point. Every year attendees seem to up the standards and we’re guessing this year is no exception with the return of Fashions on the Field competition. Hosted by Channel 7’s Amelia Mulcahy and judged by an esteemed panel of stylists, the style stakes will be high, with cash and other prizes on offer, get registered now.



How you enjoy the day is up to you! With a range of ticketing and packages, there is something for everyone!



James Squire is bringing the beer garden party to Morphettville Racecourse with the James Squire Broken Shackles Beer Garden. Friends, premium racing, and James Squire on tap. These are just three things that make the James Squire Broken Shackles Beer Garden the place to be this TAB Adelaide Cup!



The CC Giddy Up Club boasts an exciting festival atmosphere. Sunshine, Canadian Club, and a front row seat for all the excitement of Adelaide Cup Day racing action. Celebrate with friends in a unique location right next to the track along the home straight.



Looking for the package to impress, the G.H Mumm First Class experience is one not to miss. Located in our Leilani Room overlooking the glorious views of Morphettville from your private balcony situated only metres away from the Winning Post. Truly the jewel in the crown for those who are looking for a high-end race day experience.



TAB Adelaide Cup Day is an experience not to be missed.



Tickets are selling fast! Book now via Morphettville’s website – www.morphettville.com.au