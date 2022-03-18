The days I spent wishing I was at Hogwarts, it seems, were not entirely wasted. Hogwarts Legacy is here to fill the wizarding void in our lives and I’m genuinely keener than a Gringotts Goblin is for a Gold-Galleon.

Set in the late 1800’s, you take control of a young Witch or Wizard just starting at Hogwarts. You can choose your house, attend classes and learn all sorts of magic. Essentially the world is your oyster! Given it’s set so long ago it would make Windback Wednesday blush, we won’t be seeing our fave Professors, but a few familiar ghosts could be making an appearance…

Hogwarts Legacy launches later this year for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One & PC. Watch the extended look below!