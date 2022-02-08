By now you reckon you’ve seen everything a horror movie can throw at you right? Well, you’d be ghoulishly wrong, with Studio 666 here to shake things up.

Based upon a story by legendary musician Dave Grohl (who looks suspiciously like our very own Johnny from Brekky…), Studio 666 is a horror-comedy that sees the Foo Fighters record their 10th album in a seemingly haunted mansion. As with many old rickety houses, it seems there’s something sinister going on and Dave finds himself grappling with these supernatural forces that threaten the band and their much anticipated new album.

Studio 666 hits cinemas February 24 for a one-week special run. You can catch the exclusive new clip below!