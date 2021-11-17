How far would you go to dance again? No, I mean literally how far would you travel? I only ask because a tiny town on the outskirts of Iceland are throwing an intimate party spanning across two nights and quite frankly, it almost seems worth the trip.

Dubbed “The Party at the End of the World”, Detour Discotheque takes place in the picturesque town of Pingeyri and is just three flights, two buses, a ferry and a taxi ride away. Like I said, it almost seems worth it.

With vintage New York club vibes, the pop-up nightclub will feature international DJ’s from the US and UK as well as local Icelandic talent and did I mention there’s free vodka? Also, 50% of the proceeds from ticket sales will be donated to help support the local community, which is bloody nice of them.

So, if you’re sitting at home thinking “Yeah, I could go an impromptu trip to Iceland – be quick because tickets are capped at 160, half the population of Pingeyri, which means you need to beat nearly an entire town to the punch.

The event is running from the 29th – 30th April 2022 and more info can be found on the Detour Discotheque website.