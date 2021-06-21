Every June, people around the world tune in for E3 (Electronic Entertainment Expo), where all the major gaming companies arrive with a barrage of new games to reveal. With Winter (and that whole pandemic thing) keeping us mostly at home these days, what better excuse is there to rug up and while away the hours diving into a gaming adventure. I’m not going to list all of the latest announcements, mostly because I’m too lazy, but here’s just a taste of our favourite new games.

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Sequel

If there’s a game that almost all Nintendo Switch owners agree is a must-have it’s Breath of the Wild. Not to gush too much but traversing the planes of Hyrule was a truly amazing experience and why I keep coming back to it. We’ve been eager to hear more on the sequel and though we don’t have a whole lot to go on at the moment, it appears we’re taking to the skies a lot more which, with my growing fear of heights, is just awesome.

In any case, my god it looks good. Hold your horses though, we won’t get our hands on it until 2022. Let me just watch this trailer over and over in the meantime.

Starfield

From the same developer as the game that literally refuses to die (yep Skyrim), Starfield is the latest effort from Bethesda that’s sure to sap hundreds, if not thousands, of hours out of our lives, and I honestly can’t wait.

For years we’ve wondered what this game actually was, and while details are pretty few and far between at the moment, director Todd Howard says it’ll be a more hardcore role-playing game than we’ve seen from Bethesda in recent years. As you may have gathered though, it’s set in space. Surely you can’t go wrong there.

Seemingly exclusive to Xbox & PC, Starfield won’t be out until,*checks notes*, November next year so keep this one in the back of your mind for now.

Metroid Dread

There are two things I’ve been waiting over a decade for. The next Game of Thrones book (like that’ll ever happen) and Metroid Dread. The latest in the long-running yet seemingly neglected Metroid franchise, it appears we’re going back to the series’ side-scrolling roots, with a dash of horror thrown in for good measure. It will also cap off the Metroid story that began a whopping 35 years ago.

Reportedly, Dread has been cancelled twice in the last 15 years and now looks like it’s finally coming together. Mercifully we won’t be waiting long as it’s releasing on October 8th. Impatient buggers like myself truly love to see it.



Forza Horizon 5

We’ve all dreamed about driving the streets of Mexico in an super swanky supercar right? Or is that just me?

Well, anyway, seeing as we can’t exactly get there right now, Forza Horizon 5 allows you to do just that. Take your digital Mercedes for a spin through jungles and mountain ranges in a staggeringly gorgeous recreation of the Central American nation. Like other Horizon titles, you can keep it casual and just cruise around, or put pedal to the medal in street races.

Keep an eye out for this one, which is set for release in November. In the meantime, feast your eyes on those gorgeous landscapes in the trailer.

Guardians of the Galaxy

Nearly five years after Guardians of the Galaxy 2, I still can’t quite get over how cute Baby Groot is.

Ahem…I digress.

After the slight shambles that was last year’s Avengers game, Marvel and developer Square Enix are back with a brand new adventure for our favourite space-faring band of super heroes. Gone is Avengers’ odd single/multiplayer hybrid system; Guardians is a fully single-player experience with you controlling Star Lord, sadly with nary a Chris Pratt in sight.

I’ll be honest, if we don’t get a glorious 70’s & 80’s inspired soundtrack with the game I’ll be bitterly disappointed, but in some good news we’re expecting this one in late October and for all the major consoles, so strap yourselves in.

Mario Party Superstars

Many of my dearest childhood gaming memories revolve around literally blistering my palms in Mario Party on the Nintendo 64. It seems the Japanese gaming giant wants to reawaken that trauma with Mario Party Superstars, which takes some classic boards and party games from the days of the 64 and gives them a modern twist. Brb, off to buy some gloves to save my hands from that damned river rowing minigame.

There’s no shortage of party games on the Switch, but this one might just be the absolute belter we’ve been waiting for. Wouldn’t you know it, this is also due out for the Nintendo Switch in late October. Looks like it’s going to be a busy month.

Well, if all these games don’t get your juices flowing I don’t know what will. In worrying news for my wallet, these are only some of the new games games coming out in the next year or two, but overall this year’s E3 expo has absolutely been a winner for gamers.

Photo: Unsplash